56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares surged 237.1% to close at $18.00 on Wednesday in reaction to a positive data readout. Bemarituzumab, a targeted therapy, in combination with FOLFOX6 chemotherapy, met all three efficacy endpoints in the Phase 2 study dubbed FIGHT in patients with fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b-positive, non HER2 positive, front-line advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer, the South San Francisco, California-based company said, citing topline results.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares climbed 64.3% to close at $1.25 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) climbed 44.8% to close at $5.04 after the company posted a narrower Q3 loss.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) gained 35.3% to close at $27.46. Several analysts on Tuesday initiated coverage on the stock following its September IPO.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) shares jumped 34.7% to close at $7.46. The company late Tuesday reported Q3 results.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares climbed 28.8% to close at $5.10.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 24.4% to close at $8.40. The Naval Medical Research Center reported positive vaccine response in gut mediated pathogens.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) jumped 24% to close at $48.84. Arcturus Therapeutics shares climbed around 14% on Tuesday after the company posted quarterly results.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) gained 22.5% to close at $10.77. Revlon reached a deal with Carl Icahn to avoid bankruptcy, the New York Post reported.
- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAII) gained 20.8% to close at $9.60 after reporting quarterly results.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares gained 19.2% to close at $5.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) jumped 18.4% to close at $4.6050.
- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) gained 18.4% to close at $24.82. Superior Group, last month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) shares surged 18% to close at $5.38 after the company agreed to acquire fifth Aframax tanker.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) gained 17.7% to close at $160.70.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) shares climbed 16.9% to close at $22.02.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) rose 15.8% to close at $7.93 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) gained 15.5% to close at $5.23 following Q3 results.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ: GOED) gained 15.4% to close at $7.26. 1847 Goedeker recently repaid $642.6K Paycheck Protection Program loan.
- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) jumped 15.3% to close at $6.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 14.9% to close at $23.00 amid positive vaccine and treatment news.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) climbed 14.3% to close at $98.40.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) gained 14.2% to close at $30.99 amid positive vaccine and treatment news.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares surged 14% to close at $15.96.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) rose 14% to close at $3.59.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) gained 13.4% to close at $3.82. Trevi Therapeutics posted a loss for the third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) climbed 12.4% to close at $16.47 after the company announced a common stock offering of 7.4 million shares at $14.25 per share.
- Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) rose 12.1% to close at $66.60 following better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) surged 11.9% to close at $29.44.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) surged 10.7% to close at $3.30.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) gained 10.3% to close at $51.93 following quarterly results.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) fell 10.2% to close at $0.84 after the company reported third-quarter results.
- Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) rose 6.6% to close at $13.70 after the company received positive FDA feedback to advance lead drug candidate lanifibranor into pivotal Phase III NASH.
- Open Lending Corp. (NASDAQ: LPRO) rose 6.2% to close at $28.58 following Q3 results.
- 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM) rose 6.3% to close at $34.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 3.5% to close at $20.60 after reporting Q3 results.
Losers
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares tumbled 40.6% to close at $0.2790 on Wednesday after the company was notified by Nasdaq that its stock will be delisted.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares fell 27.6% to close at $12.27 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) fell 25.7% to close at $3.03 after dropping around 14% on Tuesday.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. . (NASDAQ: WISA) fell 21.2% to close at $ 2.86. Summit Wireless Technologies shares climbed over 70% on Tuesday after the company reported 45% year-over-year revenue growth for the third quarter.
- MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) shares declined 19.7% to close at $7.01 after Muddy Waters research issued a bearish short report on the company.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) fell 17.4% to close at $19.01 following weak quarterly sales.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) dropped 13.8% to close at $3.13.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) dipped 13.7% to close at $18.89. Chefs' Warehouse reported downbeat quarterly results last month.
- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) fell 12.3% to close at $7.05.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMND) fell 12.2% to close at $57.90 after reporting Q3 results.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares fell 11.9% to close at $0.3860.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) declined 10.8% to close at $3.13. AMC Entertainment is issuing 20 million shares to raise $70 million in gross proceeds, the company said in an SEC filing.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) dipped 10.8% to close at $1.81.
- Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) shares fell 9.3% to close at $32.16 after the company issued weak forecast. Craig-Hallum downgraded Model N from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $49.5 to $38.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) dropped 9% to close at $4.55. Titan International, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) fell 8.5% to close at $1.95. Mogo shares gained over 4% on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 7.7% to close at $7.66 after the company priced its 20 million unit offering at $7.50 per unit.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) dipped 6.3% to close at $33.57.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) fell 6.2% to close at $86.83 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) shares fell 5.2% to close at $40.24 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
