Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Consumer Price Index for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer prices are expected to increase 0.2% for October.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. New unemployment claims are likely to decline to 737,000 in the latest week from 751,000 in the October 31 week.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
