Rivian Starts Taking Pickup Orders, With Pricing That Tops Tesla Cybertruck

Rivian has started taking preorders for three models of its electric pickup truck including a launch version of its RIT and RIS models.

What Happened: The Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed automaker’s special release launch versions will be available for delivery by the summer of next year and cost $75,000 for the R1T model and $77,500 for the R1S model. Both variants have a 300+ mile range.

The price range for Explorer configuration vehicles starts at $67,500 and tops out at $77,500 for the Adventurer configuration.

At launch, all vehicles will come with 300+ mile packs but Rivian said a 400+ mile pack R1T will be available beginning January 2022. Lower priced 250+ mile range R1T and R1S are also expected at that time.

Non-launch edition deliveries are expected to begin in January 2022.

Why It Matters: The exact pricing for Rivian’s 250+ mile base model isn't yet known but it will be below $67,500.

Rivian’s pricing of the vehicles slightly tops those of similar offerings from rival Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The single motor rear-wheel-drive Tesla Cybertruck, with a range of 250+ miles is priced at $39,900, while the Tri-Motor all-wheel-drive model, with a 500+ mile range is priced at $69,900. Adding full-self driving to the Cybertruck costs an additional $10,000.

Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE: F) all-electric F-150 truck will add to the mix of electric trucks available in 2022.

Photo courtesy of Rivian