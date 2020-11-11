Market Overview

YouTube Is Down, Won't Play Videos [Update]
Jason Shubnell , Benzinga Contributor  
November 11, 2020 7:45pm   Comments
Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube appears to be bugging out for many users worldwide on Wednesday night.

The YouTube homepage appears to load just like normal and users can click on videos. However, the video remains a blank black screen. The issues began around 7 p.m. ET.

Unfortunately for users, advertisements still load like normal.

Update: YouTube said the issue had been fixed as of 9:13 p.m. ET Wednesday.

"And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption," the company said in a statement on Twitter. "This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: YouTubeNews Tech Media

