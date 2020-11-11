YouTube Is Down, Won't Play Videos [Update]

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube appears to be bugging out for many users worldwide on Wednesday night.

The YouTube homepage appears to load just like normal and users can click on videos. However, the video remains a blank black screen. The issues began around 7 p.m. ET.

Unfortunately for users, advertisements still load like normal.

Interesting that YouTube is down. Doesn't matter what you want to watch, its down — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) November 12, 2020

#YouTubeDOWN When you don't know whether it's the wifi or YouTube not working pic.twitter.com/NSVuD3XBtF — Kane [|] (@boofamyfriend) November 12, 2020

Update: YouTube said the issue had been fixed as of 9:13 p.m. ET Wednesday.

"And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption," the company said in a statement on Twitter. "This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us."