AUD/USD Forecast: Neutral-To-Bearish In The Short-Term, Needs To Pierce The 0.7210 Support

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7276

Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence fell to 2.5% in November from 11.9%.

The positive tone of stocks continued to provide support to the AUD.

AUD/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, needs to pierce the 0.7210 support.

The AUD/USD pair traded in a well-limited range for a third consecutive day, consolidating last week´s losses just ahead of the 0.7300 level. Demand for the American currency was offset by stocks advance, leaving the pair directionless. Australia November Westpac Consumer Confidence came in at 2.5% in November, well below the previous 11.9% and missing expectations of 3.8%. The country will publish Consumer Inflation Expectations this Thursday, seen at 3.2% in November, from 3.4% in the previous month.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The short-term picture for the AUD/USD pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is below a flat 20 SMA, which remains above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator has turned south within negative levels while the RSI continues to consolidate around 55. The risk is skewed to the downside, yet the pair would need to break below the 0.7210 support to turn bearish.

Support levels: 0.7250 0.7210 0.7170

Resistance levels: 0.7300 0.7345 0.7390

