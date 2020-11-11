Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why MultiPlan's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2020 3:34pm   Comments
Share:
Why MultiPlan's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

MultiPlan (NYSE: MPLN) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after Muddy Waters research issued a bearish short report on the company.

Muddy Waters says MPLN is in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare, which has formed a competitor to MPLN that offers significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest. The competitor is called Naviguard.

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness, and inspire positive change. The company interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets.

MultiPlan shares traded down 20.37% at $6.96 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.93 and a 52-week low of $6.20.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MPLN)

Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Element Solutions, Selecta Biosciences And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Muddy Waters why it's movingNews Short Sellers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com