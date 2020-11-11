46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares climbed 264.4% to $19.46 in reaction to a positive data readout. Bemarituzumab, a targeted therapy, in combination with FOLFOX6 chemotherapy, met all three efficacy endpoints in the Phase 2 study dubbed FIGHT in patients with fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b-positive, non HER2 positive, front-line advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer, the South San Francisco, California-based company said, citing topline results.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares jumped 137.8% to $1.81 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) climbed 44% to $12.66. Revlon reached a deal with Carl Icahn to avoid bankruptcy, the New York Post reported.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares gained 27.3% to $5.04.
- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) shares climbed 26.5% to $5.77 after the company agreed to acquire fifth Aframax tanker.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) climbed 23.8% to $19.38 after the company after reported strong quarterly earnings and increased guidance. FuboTV also announced it is entering the online sports betting market.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) gained 24% to $4.31 after the company posted a narrower Q3 loss.
- Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) rose 19.1% to $70.79 following better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 18.2% to $46.54. Arcturus Therapeutics shares climbed around 14% on Tuesday after the company posted quarterly results.
- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) climbed 16.4% to $26.85 as the company reported preclinical proof of concept study on Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, Platform at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 15.4% to $55.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) rose 14.3% to $7.83 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) gained 13.8% to $16.69 after the company announced a common stock offering of 7.4 million shares at $14.25 per share.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) gained 13.5% to $97.69.
- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) surged 13.4% to $6.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) gained 12.3% to $153.41.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) surged 12% to $29.47.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) gained 11.9% to $52.67 following quarterly results.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) rose 9.4% to $1.0230 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) climbed 9.1% to $0.5325 after jumping 19% on Tuesday.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) gained 7.1% to $1.66 after reporting Q3 results.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited. (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares rose 6.6% to $2.5050 after gaining around 10% on Tuesday.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 5.6% to $38.06. LYFT reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded expectations.
- Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) rose 5.2% to $13.52 after the company received positive FDA feedback to advance lead drug candidate lanifibranor into pivotal Phase III NASH.
- Open Lending Corp. (NASDAQ: LPRO) rose 5.2% to $28.31 following Q3 results.
- 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM) rose 4.2% to $34.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 3.7% to $20.64 after reporting Q3 results.
Losers
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares dipped 39.8% to $0.2829 after the company was notified by Nasdaq that its stock will be delisted.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares fell 28.5% to $12.12 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 19.3% to $6.70 after the company priced its 20 million unit offering at $7.50 per unit.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. . (NASDAQ: WISA) fell 17.6% to $2.99. Summit Wireless Technologies shares climbed over 70% on Tuesday after the company reported 45% year-over-year revenue growth for the third quarter.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dropped 16.2% to $3.42 after dropping around 14% on Tuesday.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation. (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 15% to $4.3850. Greenland Technologies shares surged 120% on Tuesday after the company reported it will begin offering integrated electric drivetrain system to existing forklift OEM clientele to support manufacture of electric forklifts using lithium batteries.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares fell 14.6% to $0.3739.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) fell 13.9% to $1.8350. Mogo shares gained over 4% on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 12.7% to $3.0640. AMC Entertainment is issuing 20 million shares to raise $70 million in gross proceeds, the company said in an SEC filing.
- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) dipped 12.2% to $7.06.
- Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) shares fell 11.5% to $31.40 after the company issued weak forecast. Craig-Hallum downgraded Model N from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $49.5 to $38.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) dropped 11.4% to $4.4299. Titan International, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) dipped 11.3% to $1.80.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) fell 11.1% to $82.33 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- Vaccinex, Inc.. (NASDAQ: VCNX) fell 10.9% to $2.05 after gaining over 26% on Tuesday.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) dipped 10.7% to $31.97.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares declined 10.6% to $41.42 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 7% to $7.76 in sympathy with Aurora Cannabis after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) shares fell 6.6% to $39.62 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
