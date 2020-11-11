Market Overview

Just In Time For The Holidays: A Mountain Dew-Themed Cookbook
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2020 3:35pm   Comments
Just in time for the holiday cooking season, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is launching a Mountain Dew-themed cookbook to celebrate the iconic brand's 80th birthday.

What Happened: Mountain Dew's first-ever cookbook titled "Big Bold Book of MTN Dew Recipes" will include recipes for nearly 40 dishes ranging from cupcakes to briskets. All of the recipes are either fan-made, fan-inspired, or designed with the help of "some of the most imaginative culinary minds on the planet."

Why It's Important: PepsiCo's cookbook isn't expected to move the needle in terms of revenue but this is unlikely its motivation. The beverage and snack maker is looking for different ways to better connect with consumers by offering something unique and different.

"Our fans have been creating delicious, outrageous, and genuinely mind-blowing recipes with MTN DEW for years," Nicole Portwood, Vice President, Marketing, MTN DEW said in the press release. "In many ways, this is the long-overdue love letter to those beautiful edible creations and the people behind them. We're honored to share these recipes with the world in our first-ever curated cookbook!"

What's Next: Mountain Dew's cookbook will launch the week of Nov. 16 with a suggested retail price of $30 on its DEW Store.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: cooking food Mountain Dew

