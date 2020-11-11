Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 3 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Highlights:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT).
- Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.61 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.95%.
- HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares were down 4.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.85.
- Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.23. Shares traded down 37.98%.
