40 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) rose 306.4% to $21.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced all 3 efficacy endpoints in the Global Phase 2 FIGHT trial met pre-specified statistical significance.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares rose 60.3% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) rose 26.2% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 22.7% to $0.5990 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Tuesday.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) rose 21.5% to $19.01 in pre-market trading after the company after reported strong quarterly earnings and increased guidance. FuboTV also announced it is entering the online sports betting market.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) rose 16% to $7.95 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 results.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) rose 16% to $5.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 17% on Tuesday.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 14.8% to $5.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 13.4% to $4.49 in pre-market trading.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 10.8% to $0.2590 in pre-market trading after climbing over 23% on Tuesday.
- Open Lending Corp. (NASDAQ: LPRO) rose 10% to $29.61 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM) rose 9.4% to $36.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) rose 9.1% to $33.68 in pre-market trading.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) rose 8.8% to $14.00 in pre-market trading. Velodyne Lidar reported upbeat quarterly results last week.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) rose 8.7% to $14.44 in pre-market trading.
- Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) rose 8.4% to $13.93 in pre-market trading after the company received positive FDA feedback to advance lead drug candidate lanifibranor into pivotal Phase III NASH.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) rose 7.5% to $10.98 in pre-market trading. Fang Holdings is expected to report Q3 results on November 13.
- Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) shares rose 6.7% to $17.99 in pre-market trading.
- Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) rose 6% to $63.01 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued strong Q1 guidance .
- KBS Fashion Group Limited. (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares rose 5.5% to $2.48 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Tuesday.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 5% to $20.90 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 4.7% to $ 37.75 in pre-market trading. LYFT reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded expectations.
- Alcon AG (NYSE: ALC) rose 3.8% to $67.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) fell 58.5% to $0.1950 in pre-market trading after the company was notified by Nasdaq that its stock will be delisted.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) fell 28.4% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares fell 21.5% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) shares fell 19.5% to $1.24 in pre-market trading. Smart Sand shares rose 7% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3sales.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) fell 17.5% to $7.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 47% on Tuesday.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. . (NASDAQ: WISA) fell 16.2% to $3.04 in pre-market trading. Summit Wireless Technologies shares climbed over 70% on Tuesday after the company reported 45% year-over-year revenue growth for the third quarter.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares fell 15.6% to $0.3698 in pre-market trading.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 15.6% to $6.96 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed plans for a $125 million public offering.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) shares fell 15.3% to $4.10 in pre-market trading. Harbor Custom Development yesterday reported it has closed on Phase 3 sale of 66 Residential Lots at Soundview Estates in Bremerton, Washington for $7.788 million.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) fell 11.7% to $5.38 in pre-market trading. Trxade Group shares jumped over 40% on Tuesday after the company's 8K filing showed a solution marketing program agreement with Amazon to promote Amazon's storage lockers.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation. (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 11.5% to $4.57 in pre-market trading. Greenland Technologies shares surged 120% on Tuesday after the company reported it will begin offering integrated electric drivetrain system to existing forklift OEM clientele to support manufacture of electric forklifts using lithium batteries.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) fell 10.4% to $83.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- Vaccinex, Inc.. (NASDAQ: VCNX) fell 8.7% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after gaining over 26% on Tuesday.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) fell 8.5% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Mogo shares gained over 4% on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 8.5% to $7.61 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Aurora Cannabis after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 6.8% to $0.1260 in pre-market trading after surging over 27% on Tuesday.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) shares fell 5.9% to $39.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas