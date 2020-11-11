80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares surged 120.5% to close at $5.16 on Tuesday after the company reported it will begin offering integrated electric drivetrain system to existing forklift OEM clientele to support manufacture of electric forklifts using lithium batteries.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) rose 70.4% to close at $3.63 after the company reported 45% year-over-year revenue growth for the third quarter. The company also said it sees more than 100% year-over-year revenue growth for Q4.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) gained 47.2% to close at $8.79.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares rose 41.9% to close at $6.10 after the company entered into a solution marketing program agreement with Amazon.com Services, LLC to promote Amazon storage lockers.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) climbed 35.4% to close at $11.51 after the company posted a profit for the third quarter.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) gained 35.4% to close at $44.32. Aptevo Therapeutics recently said a second patient showed complete remission in its study for a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) gained 28.1% to close at $8.52.
- Xperi Holding Corp (NASDAQ: XPER) shares rose 24.3% to close at $17.32 after the company posted Q3 results.
- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) gained 23.3% to close at $7.36 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) surged 23.2% to close at $5.00. Titan International, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) gained 22.4% to close at $11.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) shares climbed 21.8% to close at $6.20 after reporting Q3 results.
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) gained 20.4% to close at $6.68 following Q3 results.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 19.1% to close at $9.33 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) surged 18.9% to close at $7.69. Liner David B filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Monday, November 9, buying 5,500 shares at an average price of $6.02.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 18.8% to close at $2.59. DBV Technologies will highlight data on viaskin peanut treatment delivery and patient experience at the ACAAI 2020.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) climbed 18.7% to close at $11.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY20 sales guidance.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) jumped 18.4% to close at $14.08 after reporting Q3 results.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) gained 17.8% to close at $23.67. Granite, last week, was awarded $18 million contract for University Of California, Santa Cruz renewal project.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) jumped 17.5% to close at $21.65 as the company received FDA Fast Track designation for CPI-613 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) gained 17.1% to close at $5.00.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) surged 16.7% to close at $7.74 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) gained 16.6% to close at $11.76.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) climbed 16.5% to close at $5.01.
- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) gained 16.5% to close at $3.68. Reading International, on Monday, reported a Q3 loss of $0.88 per share.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) surged 16.3% to close at $2.64.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) climbed 16.2% to close at $2.66. Quad/Graphics posted quarterly results last week.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) climbed 16.1% to close at $3.79, rebounding from Monday weakness.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) climbed 13.8% to close at $39.38 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) rose 13.1% to close at $4.22 following Q3 results. Affimed and Roivant Sciences reported a licensing and strategic collaboration agreement.
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) gained 12.9% to close at $7.90. Tidewater released Q2 results last week.
- StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) climbed 11.7% to close at $2.39.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 11.1% to close at $3.89 after declining 31% on Monday.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) climbed 11% to close at $5.27 after reporting Q3 results. The company also appointed Ron Menezes as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) gained 7.8% to close at $8.59 after dipping 32% on Monday. Humanigen, on Friday, announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the DoD to develop lenzilumab for COVID-19. The company also announced "positive" data from its Phase 3 trial of lenzilumab.
- Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) gained 7.6% to close at $2.69 after climbing around 17% on Monday.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) climbed 7.4% to close at $265.49 after the company and Target announced a strategic partnership.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) climbed 7.1% to close at $33.22 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) rose 7% to close at $1.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) rose 5.6% to close at $19.10 after gaining over 15% on Monday.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) gained 4.7% to close at $1.33 after Morningside Venture Investments revealed a 72.3% active stake in the company.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares gained 4.6% to close at $4.34 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
Losers
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) shares fell 30.8% to close at $2.38 on Tuesday after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares dipped 30.1% to close at $2.04 on Tuesday after surging around 82% on Monday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) declined 26% to close at $8.30 after gaining over 14% on Monday.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) fell 23.2% to close at $8.60 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Wells Fargo and Raymond James downloaded the stock.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 22.7% to close at $6.01 as the company announced entry into agreement for registered direct placement of $60 million of common stock and warrants.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) fell 22.7% to close at $37.89.
- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) fell 22.2% to close at $59.52 following Q2 results.
- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) declined 21.8% to close at $27.98 after the company issued a regulatory update on PRAX-114 program. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicine with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $65.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares fell 19.6% to close at $70.25 following a decline in Q3 sales.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares declined 19.4% to close at $2.58 after reporting Q3 results.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 19.3% to close at $12.91 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) dropped 19.2% to close at $2.06.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 18.6% to close at $5.20 as the company priced its 1.219 million share offering at $5.25 per share. Applied UV reported a non-binding letter to explore possibility of buying certain key assets of Akida, including rights to airocide system for airborne pathogen reduction for $12 million.
- Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) shares fell 17.9% to close at $112.92.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) declined 17.5% to close at $9.51 following Q3 results.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) dipped 17.5% to close at $8.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares declined 16.9% to close at $125.01 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter. The company said it continues to experience meaningful slowdown in its Foodservice Unit.
- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) fell 16.7% to close at $21.84. Allegro MicroSystems, last month, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 16.2% to close at $3.63 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) shares declined 15.8% to close at $4.80.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares declined 15.5% to close at $21.08.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) fell 15.1% to close at $28.04.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) fell 14.8% to close at $87.58 following weak quarterly sales.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 14.5% to close at $3.02.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) dipped 14.3% to close at $3.72 following weak Q3 results.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) dropped 13.8% to close at $17.29 after the company posted Q3 results.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) fell 13.8% to close at $24.15.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares declined 13.7% to close at $4.08.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 12.8% to close at $78.74 after reporting Q3 results.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares fell 12.6% to close at $14.20 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Exela Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 12.5% to close at $0.3770 after the company reported Q3 results and issued weak sales forecast.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 12.1% to close at $14.78 after jumping 41% on Monday.
- Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) dropped 11.9% to close at $31.25 after the company reported Q3 results and announced a proposed secondary public offering of 5 million shares of common stock.
- Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) tumbled 11.6% to close at $23.41 following Q3 results.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) fell 11.2% to close at $1.35 after the company announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) fell 10.9% to close at $2.30 after surging 64% on Monday.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 8.5% to close at $20.00 after the company reported Q3 results and also issued FY20 sales guidance. Nautilus also filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million, according to SEC filing.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) fell 6.8% to close at $1.37 after surging 14% on Monday.
