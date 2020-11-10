Amazon Recalls 350,000 Ring Doorbells After Some Catch Fire

Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) home security and smart home subsidiary Ring is recalling its second-generation of doorbells after receiving reports that they pose fire and burn hazards.

What Happened: A total of 350,000 Ring Video Doorbells sold in the United States and another 8,700 sold in Canada are affected, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday.

CPSC said that the hazard is posed by overheating when “improper” screws are used for the installation of the Chinese manufactured devices.

Why It Matters: Ring has received reports of 85 incidents of improper screws installed and 23 doorbells caught fire, resulting in “minor property damage.” Additionally, there were 8 reports of minor burns, according to CPSC.

Last year, Ring faced scrutiny and defended itself after reports suggested that the company was “hacked” several times.

Recently, the Santa Monica-based firm introduced a flying camera that is meant to bolster home security when the owners are not present.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed nearly 3.5% lower at $3,035.02 on Monday and fell 0.45% in the after-hours session.

