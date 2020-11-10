16 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Alcon (NYSE: ALC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS was up year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4, FY20 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares are trading higher after the company announced all 3 efficacy endpoints in the Global Phase 2 FIGHT trial met pre-specified statistical significance.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Aurora Cannabis after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Parteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares are trading lower after the company reported it was notified by Nasdaq that its stock will be delisted.
