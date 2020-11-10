64 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares climbed 180.3% to $6.56 after the company reported it will begin offering integrated electric drivetrain system to existing forklift OEM clientele to support manufacture of electric forklifts using lithium batteries.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) gained 47.4% to $3.14 after the company reported 45% year-over-year revenue growth for the third quarter. The company also said it sees more than 100% year-over-year revenue growth for Q4.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares gained 34.2% to $5.77 after the company entered into a solution marketing program agreement with Amazon.com Services, LLC to promote Amazon storage lockers.
- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) surged 18.6% to $7.08 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Xperi Holding Corp (NASDAQ: XPER) shares rose 18.3% to $16.48 after the company posted Q3 results.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) gained 17.7% to $11.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY20 sales guidance.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) gained 14.7% to $3.745, rebounding from Monday weakness.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 13.8% to $8.92 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) rose 13.4% to $10.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) gained 13.3% to $2.4250.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) surged 13.2% to $7.51 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) gained 13.1% to $5.37 after reporting Q3 results. The company also appointed Ron Menezes as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) shares surged 11% to $5.65 after reporting Q3 results.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) climbed 10.8% to $34.37 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) gained 10.8% to $10.14 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) rose 9.8% to $88.75 after dipping 32% on Monday. Humanigen, on Friday, announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the DoD to develop lenzilumab for COVID-19. The company also announced "positive" data from its Phase 3 trial of lenzilumab.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) gained 9.8% to $4.72.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) rose 9.7% to $1.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) gained 9.7% to $7.68. Tidewater released Q2 results last week.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 9.5% to $9.30 after the company posted a profit for the third quarter.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) gained 9.2% to $2.50. Quad/Graphics posted quarterly results last week.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) rose 8.7% to $1.38 after Morningside Venture Investments revealed a 72.3% active stake in the company.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 7.6% to $3.7650 after declining 31% on Monday.
- Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) rose 7.4% to $2.6850 after climbing around 17% on Monday.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) gained 7% to $5.26. Harbor Custom Development reported it has closed on Phase 3 sale of 66 Residential Lots at Soundview Estates in Bremerton, Washington for $7.788 million.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares rose 6.8% to $4.43 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) gained 6.2% to $262.49 after the company and Target announced a strategic partnership.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) rose 6.1% to $19.18 after gaining over 15% on Monday.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) rose 5.5% to $3.9368 following Q3 results. Affimed and Roivant Sciences reported a licensing and strategic collaboration agreement.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 5.4% to $36.45 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) gained 4.4% to $148.53 as the company disclosed that its monoclonal antibody treatment bamlanivimab for use against COVID-19 received an emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration.
Losers
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares fell 33.8% to $1.9341 after surging around 82% on Monday.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) shares dipped 31.7% to $2.35 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) fell 26.2% to $3.49.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares dropped 26% to $64.67 following a decline in Q3 sales.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 25% to $5.83 as the company announced entry into agreement for registered direct placement of $60 million of common stock and warrants.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) dropped 23.3% to $12.28 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) fell 22.9% to $59.04 following Q2 results.
- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) fell 22.2% to $27.83 after the company issued a regulatory update on PRAX-114 program. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicine with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $65.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) fell 21.8% to $8.77 after gaining over 14% on Monday.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) fell 21.3% to $2.0062.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares dipped 21.1% to $118.75 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter. The company said it continues to experience meaningful slowdown in its Foodservice Unit.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) dipped 21% to $8.84 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Wells Fargo and Raymond James downloaded the stock.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) fell 20% to $39.21.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) fell 19.1% to $9.32 following Q3 results.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) dipped 19% to $2.0910 after surging 64% on Monday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares declined 17.5% to $2.64 after reporting Q3 results.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 17.4% to $5.28 as the company priced its 1.219 million share offering at $5.25 per share. Applied UV reported a non-binding letter to explore possibility of buying certain key assets of Akida, including rights to airocide system for airborne pathogen reduction for $12 million.
- Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) shares declined 16.5% to $114.81.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) fell 15.8% to $86.61 following weak quarterly sales.
- Exela Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 14.1% to $0.3701 after the company reported Q3 results and issued weak sales forecast.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) dipped 13.8% to $3.74 following weak Q3 results.
- Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) dropped 13.8% to $30.54 after the company reported Q3 results and announced a proposed secondary public offering of 5 million shares of common stock.
- Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) tumbled 13.6% to $22.90 following Q3 results.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 12.4% to $19.16 after the company reported Q3 results and also issued FY20 sales guidance. Nautilus also filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million, according to SEC filing.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) dipped 12.4% to $8.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 11.8% to $0.4041 after jumping 83% on Monday. Sundial Growers is expected to report quarterly earnings on November 11. Sundial Growers highlighted expansion into edible market and will collaborate with Choklat.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) dropped 11.8% to $17.70 after the company posted Q3 results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 10% to $81.26 after reporting Q3 results.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 9.9% to $15.14 after jumping 41% on Monday.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) fell 8.4% to $1.3466 after surging 14% on Monday.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 8.3% to $3.97 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) fell 7.7% to $1.4025 after the company announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares fell 5.7% to $15.33 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
