Pizza Hut First National Chain To Offer Plant-Based Topping

Pizza Hut is the first national pizza chain to offer customers a plant-based topping choice, the Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) subsidiary said Tuesday.

What Happened: Pizza Hut is teaming up with Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) to create a new lineup of "Beyond Pan Pizzas," including the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and the Great Beyond Pizza.

The Beyond Pan Pizzas were co-created by Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut's culinary teams to " deliver the signature taste of Pizza Hut's Italian pork sausage but in a plant-based option."

The first pie, the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza is a classic cheese pizza with Beyond's Italian Sausage topping that offers the familiar taste of classic Italian sausages.

The other pie, the Great Beyond Pizza is a specialty pizza topped with fresh vegetables and paired with the Beyond Italian Sausage.

Related Link: Beyond Meat Says It's Working With McDonald's

Why It's Important: Pizza Hut's new offerings are available for a limited time while supplies last at all traditional Pizza Hut locations.

It's not yet clear if the partnership will expand afterwards. It's also unclear if other restaurants under the Yum Brands umbrella will follow suit with new plant-based offerings of their own.

"Our partnership with Pizza Hut is a category first and together we will continue to raise the bar on game changing product innovations as we introduce the delicious taste of Beyond Meat products to pizza fans nationwide," said Ethan Brown, CEO & Founder, Beyond Meat.