100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares surged 83.4% to close at $0.4585 on Monday after gaining over 13% on Friday. Sundial Growers is expected to report quarterly earnings on November 11. Sundial Growers highlighted expansion into edible market and will collaborate with Choklat.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) gained 51.7% to close at $7.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Monday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) surged 51.4% to close at $3.77 amid positive vaccine news which could accelerate moviegoing.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) climbed 50.8% to close at $20.89 amid positive vaccine news which investors speculate will lead to a return to more normal travel demand.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) jumped 47.8% to close at $3.65.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) shares surged 45.2% to close at $13.08 amid positive vaccine news which may accelerate a return to normal movie demand.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) climbed 44.4% to close at $2.99. National CineMedia reported Q3 results last week.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) gained 42.7% to close at $20.06.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) surged 42% to close at $33.09 amid positive vaccine news..
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) surged 41.3% to close at $3.90.
- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) jumped 41.2% to close at $6.89.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) gained 41% to close at $16.81 amid positive vaccine news which may indicate a sooner-than-expected return to normal operations.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) surged 40.1% to close at $9.92 amid positive vaccine news which investors speculate will lead to a return to more normal travel demand.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares gained 38.1% to close at $32.74. Aptevo Therapeutics reported a limited duration stockholder rights plan late Sunday after Tang Capital Partners reported a 54.4% stake in the company. The company also said a 2nd patient showed complete remission in its study for a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.
- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) gained 38% to close at $8.02. Summit Hotel Properties reported Q3 earnings last week.
- RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) gained 37.8% to close at $11.45 amid positive vaccine news..
- Viad Corp. (NYSE: VVI) climbed 37.5% to close at $25.84. Viad reported Q3 results last month.
- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) gained 37.5% to close at $7.55.
- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) climbed 36.9% to close at $60.00 amid positive vaccine news.
- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) gained 36.8% to close at $3.16 following Q3 results.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) surged 36.6% to close at $12.40 amid positive vaccine news which could accelerate the return of full-capacity dining, hotel & casino activity and leisure spending as investors see a sign of economic normalcy.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) gained 36.2% to close at $11.02.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) surged 35.8% to close at $26.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Service Properties Trust (NYSE: SVC) gained 35.6% to close at $10.43.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) climbed 35.2% to close at $11.88.
- Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE: REG) surged 35% to close at $45.96.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) jumped 34.9% to close at $33.95 after the company said its pivotal Phase 3 NefIgArd trial met primary objective.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 34.6% to close at $3.15 as the company reported strong quarterly results.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) surged 34.1% to close at $7.23 amid a steep increase in the price of oil due to positive vaccine news which may result in an increase of oil consumption in the future.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE: OSW) gained 34.1% to close at $8.50.
- Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) climbed 33.6% to close at $12.64.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) gained 33.6% to close at $6.72.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) climbed 33.3% to close at $24.66 amid positive vaccine news which may result in a quicker return to normal business operations and demand.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) gained 33% to close at $68.04.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) rose 32.6% to close at $5.65.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) jumped 32.4% to close at $174.66 after the company reported Q3 results and said its phase 3 study of Bardoxolone met its year 2 primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) surged 32.2% to close at $13.38 amid positive vaccine news which may accelerate an increase in event attendance.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) gained 32% to close at $14.34. Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne initiated coverage of Fisker with a Buy rating and $22 price target, Barron's reported Monday.
- SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) surged 31.8% to close at $9.07 amid positive vaccine news. A return to more normal business operations could indicate an increase in consumer spending and economic activity.
- Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) climbed 31.6% to close at $12.13.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) surged 31.5% to close at $13.85 amid a steep increase in the price of oil due to positive vaccine news which may result in an increase of oil consumption in the future.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) gained 31.5% to close at $13.69.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) climbed 31.4% to close at $35.52 amid positive vaccine news which investors speculate will lead to a return to more normal travel demand.
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) jumped 31% to close at $16.30 amid positive vaccine news. A return to more normal business operations could indicate an increase in consumer spending and economic activity.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) surged 30.4% to close at $9.02.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) rose 30.1% to close at $5.10 after surging over 16% on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics, last week, reported a loss for the third quarter.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) gained 29% to close at $30.07 amid positive vaccine news.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) gained 28.9% to close at $97.96.
- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) surged 28.8% to close at $75.43.
- HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) climbed 28.4% to close at $22.56 amid a steep increase in the price of oil due to positive vaccine news which may result in an increase of oil consumption in the future.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) gained 27.7% to close at $102.24 amid positive vaccine news which may result in a quicker return to normal business operations and demand.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) climbed 27.2% to close at $6.68. UBS initiated coverage on Designer Brands with a Neutral rating and a price target of $6.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) surged 27.2% to close at $4.82.
- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) gained 27.1% to close at $55.99 mid unconfirmed speculation the company received an acquisition offer.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) gained 26.3% to close at $37.69. Lyft is expected to release quarterly earnings on November 10.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) climbed 25.9% to close at $16.16 after Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $17 price target.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) gained 25.2% to close at $8.50.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) gained 24.8% to close at $7.25 after HSBC upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $9.60 price target.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) rose 24.7% to close at $50.25.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) surged 24.5% to close at $10.33.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) gained 23.9% to close at $39.58.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) gained 22.4% to close at $46.42 amid positive vaccine news.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) gained 21.7% to close at $37.98.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) gained 19.1% to close at $36.99 after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $40 price target.
- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) gained 19.1% to close at $38.02 amid positive vaccine news.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 14.5% to close at $11.21 after the company reported Q1 results.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 13.9% to close at $104.80 after the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was 90% effective in its phase 3 trial.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) surged 13.7% to close at $33.25. Altus Midstream, last week, reported Q3 earnings results.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) gained 13.4% to close at $0.7930 after the company reported Q3 results.
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) gained 11.1% to close at $77.81 after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Supreme.
- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) climbed 10.1% to close at $18.46 following Q3 results.
- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) gained 8.5% to close at $5.38 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) rose 7.7% to $39.20 after the company announced its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was 90% effective in its phase 3 trial.
Losers
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares dipped 45.4% to close at $34.61 on Monday after the company disclosed interim ARCT-021 (LUNAR-COV19) Phase 1/2 study results for both single shot and prime-boost regimens, and up to $220 million in additional financial commitments from Singapore.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) shares fell 38.1% to close at $3.09 after KBL Merger Corp. IV announced completion of acquisition of 180 Life Sciences Corp.
- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) dropped 37.3% to close at $3.76.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 37.1% to close at $7.84.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares fell 36.4% to close at $3.48 after the company announced it would merge with Bonanza Creek Energy in an all-stock transaction. HighPoint Resources reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) shares fell 32% to close at $7.97. Humanigen, on Friday, announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the DoD to develop lenzilumab for COVID-19. The company also announced "positive" data from its Phase 3 trial of lenzilumab.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) dropped 31.6% to close at $3.50.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares fell 30.5% to close at $1.53. Leap Therapeutics presented DKN-01 monotherapy data at the AACR Virtual Special Endometrial Cancer Conference.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) fell 28.2% to close at $203.66. Quidel is scheduled to host its Quidel Investor Day 2020 event virtually on November 12.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 28.2% to close at $236.26. Atlantic Equities, Cowen & Co. and B of A Securities downgraded Biogen stock.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) dipped 23.8% to close at $11.50. Alpha Pro Tech posted upbeat quarterly earnings last week.
- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) fell 23.2% to close at $10.75 after reporting Q3 results.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) fell 22.9% to close at $26.36.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 22.5% to close at $31.01. Fulgent Genetics released quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Monday.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares declined 21.9% to close at $235.33 amid positive vaccine news which may indicate a return of demand for in-person shopping.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 21.4% to close at $21.86. Nautilus reported Q3 results after the closing bell on Monday.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dipped 21.4% to close at $25.51.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) dropped 20.8% to close at $3.42.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares fell 20.5% to close at $6.01. Fluidigm reported upbeat quarterly results last week.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) fell 20.5% to close at $31.46 following positive COVID-19 vaccine news from Pfizer. A successful vaccine could mean a sooner return to in-office work and weigh on remote-work names.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 20.4% to close at $11.49.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) dipped 20.3% to close at $100.01 amid positive vaccine news. Investors be speculating consumers will shift from at-home workouts to gym workouts.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 19.3% to close at $8.50 on updates from rival COVID-19 vaccine developers.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 19.2% to close at $75.92.
- NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 18.5% to close at $2.64 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) dipped 15.3% to close at $23.44.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 14% to close at $2.51 after gaining 10% on Friday. Digital Ally is projected to report quarterly results on November 12. The company produces digital video imaging and storage products for law enforcement and the stock has been seen as a play on potential post-election unrest and uncertainty. With the election results now called with less-than-expected uncertainty, the stock appears to be selling off.
