Ford Looks To Clear Air Around Mustang Mach-E EPA Range, Says Fully Expects To Meet Target

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) expects to deliver the 300-mile United States Environmental Protection Agency range for its Mustang Mach-E, which is under a cloud after estimates documents became available online, CNET reported Monday.

What Happened: A spokesperson for the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker expressed confidence that the Mustang Mach-E will meet the benchmarks it set, according to CNET.

“We fully expect EPA-certified driving range estimates for the Mustang Mach-E will deliver the targets we have set. We will have more to share later this month,” said the spokesperson.

Estimates documents posted on the Mach-E forum showed that the range for the all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant of the electric vehicle, for which the automaker was aiming for 270 miles, has a range of 250 miles.

For the extended rear-wheel (RWD) drive Mach-E, the range is reportedly 288 miles as against the target range of 300 miles.

Why It Matters: The 300-mile estimate may be met using the RWD California Route 1 trim model, which shares the extended range battery and running gear, as per CNET.

The Mach-E comes in five trims, ranging from $50,600 to $59,900, with the EVs poised as competition to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), according to Slash Gear.

Previously, Tesla’s Model S has been the subject of controversy due to its EPA range after the company’s CEO said the agency left the car’s door open with the key inside draining the battery during testing.

Ford is all set to unveil its all-electric Transit van for international markets next month with the company’s CEO James Farley saying by the end of the year its global customers will be able to choose from 12 hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

Price Action: Ford shares closed nearly 5.3% higher at $8.20 on Monday and fell 0.37% in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy of the Ford Motor Company