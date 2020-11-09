Elon Musk's Boring Company Calls For People To Help Dig Up Austin

Elon Musk’s transport and tunneling-focused startup, The Boring Company, is recruiting for engineering and operations roles in Austin, Texas — an indicator that the firm is looking to begin a new project in the area.

What Happened: The infrastructure-focused firm praised the Texan city’s geology in a tweet — saying it provided "one of the best soils for tunneling —" as it announced, “Austin jobs now available.”

Rumor has it that "Austin Chalk" is geologically one of best soils for tunneling. Want to find out? Austin jobs now available.https://t.co/imlQMDfprJ — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) November 9, 2020

The half dozen roles in Austin span from electrical engineer to staff accountant.

Why It Matters: Musk’s Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is building a Gigafactory to manufacture the Cybertruck and Semi as well as Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Austin. The factory could employ up to 15,000 people, according to the Austin Business Journal.

In September, the automaker was also looking to employ video game engineers and infotainment software developers in Austin.

There is no clarity on whether the Boring Company is in talks with local officials regarding a tunneling project or if such a future project is connected to the Gigafactory.

Photo courtesy: Steve Jurvetson via Flickr