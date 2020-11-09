18 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates and raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS was up year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were up year over year.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Organogenesis (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) shares are trading higher after Morningside Venture Investments revealed a 72.3% active stake in the company.
- Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
Losers
- Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 FFO was down year over year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company said it continues to experience meaningful slowdown in its Foodservice Unit.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 sales were down year over year.
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 EPS results were down year over year.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- TherapeutricsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares are trading lower after the company announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. No terms were disclosed.
- Waitr (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas