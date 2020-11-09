Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

18 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2020 5:29pm   Comments
Share:
18 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

  • RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates and raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS was up year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were up year over year.
  • Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Organogenesis (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. 
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) shares are trading higher after Morningside Venture Investments revealed a 72.3% active stake in the company.
  • Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Losers

  • Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 FFO was down year over year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company said it continues to experience meaningful slowdown in its Foodservice Unit.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 sales were down year over year.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 EPS results were down year over year.
  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • TherapeutricsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares are trading lower after the company announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. No terms were disclosed.
  • Waitr (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARNA + ALT)

Arena Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
74 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Supernus, Sanofi Await FDA Decisions
Earnings Preview for Arena Pharmaceuticals
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com