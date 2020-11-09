Why Aptevo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company said a second patient showed complete remission in its study for a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is a biosciences company. The company is engaged in the discovery, development, commercialization and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics. Its pipeline product includes Otlertuzumab, APVO414, Multiple ADAPTIR Candidates, ALG.APV-527, APVO436 and APVO210.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock was trading up 33.88% at $31.73 on Monday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $60 and a 52-week low of $2.94.