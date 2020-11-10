XFC Kicks Off Its First Season Of 2020 With Exclusive Rewards From Official Sponsor TiiCKER

This Wednesday, November 11 at 6 pm EST, Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc. (OTC: DKMR), the world’s only publicly-traded mixed martial arts organization kicks off its 43rd season with a one-night event packed with some of 2020’s highest-profile matches.

The event is headlined by the bout between Brazilian featherweight Guilherme Faria and American Bantamweight Andre Soukhamthath.

The event will be the organization’s first of 2020. It will also mark the first in partnership with investor loyalty fintech platform TiiCKER which is promoting its inaugural season as XFC’s official sponsor by launching a new series of exclusive perks in collaboration with XFC, including apparel merchandise and even tickets to a future bout.

Fans and investors are both encouraged to check out what perks they might be eligible for as the event approaches.

Owning A Stake

In addition to the main Faria v. Soukhamthath fight, the night promises electric contests between some of the top athletes in the world. This includes a much-anticipated match between worldwide ranked fighters Jessica Aguilar and Danielle Taylor.

As the official sponsor of XFC, TiiCKER says it is proud to help bring about the relaunch of the league to fans of MMA. Adding to their enthusiasm for the organization and its stars is the fact that the athletes aren’t just participants in the organization, they’re shareholders as well.

Through the partnership, TiiCKER and XFC are looking forward to providing MMA fans the opportunity to research and possibly own a stake in XFC and any other brands they love, while also being rewarded for their dedication.

Own The Brands You Love

While TiiCKER’s sponsorship of XFC is a first for the company, the MMA organization joins a long list of brands on the TiiCKER platform bringing investors and consumer brands together like never before. This includes household names from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) to Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL).

As the new XFC season kicks off this Wednesday, TiiCKER hopes fight fans and MMA enthusiasts who have missed the sport over these long months of social distancing will be able to enjoy this and other upcoming events in a more direct way than ever before.

TiiCKER not only rewards fans for their engagement and support for XFC, but it also allows them to become a direct stakeholder in the success of the organization.

Image Source: XFC MMA