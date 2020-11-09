UK Passes Immigration Bill Ending Free Movement

The United Kingdom passed an Immigration Bill through Parliament on Monday that will end free movement from Dec. 31 forward.

What Happened: The bill gives the U.K. the power to determine who comes to the country for the first time in decades. The new migration policy brings an end to free movement in the middle of an economic crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.

Why It’s Important: The U.K. is no longer a member of the European Union, and the country’s transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year, with new rules from January 2021.

The bill has come under huge criticism.

The act of pursuing a new migration policy and ending free movement in the middle of a health and economic crisis — as the U.K. Home Office has done — is being described as “jaw-droppingly stupid” by one politician.

Great news!

Our right to live, travel, work and retire freely in 30 countries has been ended!

At last we can join long queues at immigration at EU airports!

At last we can deter EU doctors and nurses and teachers and scientists from coming here!

Hurrah!https://t.co/gvfuPsETn4 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 9, 2020

One day soon - not this year or the next, but not so long from now - we will undo this. We will regain our right to travel and live freely on our continent once again. https://t.co/brzg6Klt7g — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 9, 2020

