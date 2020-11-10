Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Apple When Trump Sold Would Be Worth Today

Outgoing President Donald Trump is well-known for sharing his thoughts on a range of topics across his Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) profile.

A study showed that Trump tweeted 5,293 times in a 12-month period, ranking first among world leaders.

Even before the presidency, Trump often shared his thoughts on Twitter.

His opinion on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) in 2014 turned out to not be poor trading advice, as shares have increased substantially since Trump sold his shares.

Trump On Apple: In 2014, Trump tweeted about his frustration that Apple iPhones did not have larger screens.

Trump said Samsung phones had much better size and that Apple needed to go to a larger screen, which would hurt Apple sales.

In a move to show his frustration, Trump tweeted on Jan. 28, 2014 that that he sold his shares of Apple.

I predicted Apple's stock fall based on their dumb refusal to give the option of a larger iPhone screen like Samsung. I sold my Apple stock — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2014

Apple Performance: Apple shares were trading at $451.92 the morning of Jan. 28. Since that time, shares were split 7-for-1 in 2014 and 4-for-1 in 2020.

A $1,000 investment could be looked at in two ways from that price in 2014. Buyers could buy two whole shares of Apple for $903.84 with a leftover cash balance of $96.16.

Those two shares would become 56 today with the two splits. The shares would be worth $6,646.64 based on today's share price of $118.69.

Adding in the cash balance from the start would make the $1,000 investment worth $6,742.80, which is an impressive six-year return.

When taking out the whole share requirement and investing the full $1,000, an investment the day Trump announced his sale would be worth $7,358.78.

Either way, buying shares when Trump sold his produced a strong return.

Benzinga’s Take: Apple has been one of the best-performing stocks of the last five and 10 years, with returns of 292% and 948%, respectively.

Trump’s sale out of frustration with the technology company cost him some huge gains.

