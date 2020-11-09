Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Beyond Meat Rebounds Sharply After Saying It's Working With McDonald's
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2020 1:58pm   Comments
Share:
Beyond Meat Rebounds Sharply After Saying It's Working With McDonald's

Shares of plant-based food maker Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) rebounded sharply Monday afternoon after confirming it's playing a role in McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) new plant-based products.

What Happened: McDonald's said Monday it will start testing its own plant-based food product in various markets in 2021 as part of a new McPlant platform.

McDonald's international president Ian Borden was quoted by USA TODAY as stating the McPlant lineup is "crafted exclusively for McDonald's, by McDonald's."

Related Link: TD Ameritrade Clients Bought Tesla, Nio, And DraftKings Ahead Of The Election

Stock Rebounds: McDonald's announcement of a new plant-based lineup sent Beyond Meat's stock notably lower on the session. The logical takeaway from the announcement and Borden's comments was that Beyond Meat isn't going to play a part in McDonald's vegan menu plans.

But by Monday afternoon, Beyond Meat's stock sharply rebounded to session highs. A statement from management confirmed it's part of McDonald's supply chain.

"Beyond Meat and McDonald's co-created the plant-based patty which will be available as part of their McPlant platform," a Beyond Meat spokesperson told CNBC.

Beyond Meat's stock hit an intraday low of $142.41 and spiked to as high as $165.74.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYND)

Investor Movement Index Summary: October 2020
TD Ameritrade Clients Bought Tesla, Nio, And DraftKings Ahead Of The Election
McDonald's Introduces The McPlant And A New Crispy Chicken Sandwich
China's Appetite For Meat Is Still Growing
Starbucks Plans Laos Entry But Will Find It Tough In A Market Dominated By Local Vendors
Looking Into Beyond Meat's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: food McPlant Plant FoodNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com