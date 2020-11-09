Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2020 10:18am   Comments
Monday morning, 4 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) stock drifted down 36.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.03. The stock later traded up 4.67%.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) shares were down 18.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.72.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Monday, moving down 4.87%.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

