Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday morning, 4 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) stock drifted down 36.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32.

(NYSE: HPR) stock drifted down 36.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.03. The stock later traded up 4.67%.

(NASDAQ: LXRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.03. The stock later traded up 4.67%. PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) shares were down 18.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.72.

(NASDAQ: PTE) shares were down 18.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.72. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Monday, moving down 4.87%.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.