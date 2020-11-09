68 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares jumped 56.1% to close at $9.79 on Friday after voters in multiple US states voted in favor of legalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana. The Biden campaign has indicated it would decriminalize marijuana if it were to win the US presidency.
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) surged 40.7% to close at $4.60 after the company announced the confirmation of a reorganization plan and anticipates full emergence from Chapter 11 by the end of November 2020.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) surged 39.2% to close at $27.90 after Benchmark upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $30 per share.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 32.6% to close at $4.11 after jumping 28% on Thursday.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) climbed 30.4% to close at $9.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and announced a $50 million share common stock offering.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) surged 27.3% to close at $8.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales. The company issued Q4 & FY20 bookings guidance.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) jumped 26.6% to close at $819.34 as the company reported strong quarterly results. The company also issued strong Q4 sales guidance.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) gained 25.3% to close at $5.11.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) climbed 24.8% to close at $31.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) jumped 24% to close at $245.22 after reporting Q1 results.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 23.2% to close at $9.63 after voters in multiple US states voted in favor of legalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana. The Biden campaign has indicated it would decriminalize marijuana if it were to win the US presidency.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) gained 22.2% to close at $4.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) surged 20.6% to close at $2.81 following Q3 results.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) climbed 20.5% to close at $18.55. Resideo Technologies yesterday reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) rose 20.4% to close at $90.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also issued strong FY20 guidance. Needham upgraded Appian from Hold to Buy and announced a $94 price target.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) gained 19.4% to close at $4.50 following quarterly results.
- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) climbed 18% to close at $16.35.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 17.9% to close at $1.65 after gaining 13% on Thursday.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) gained 17.7% to close at $6.31 after declining over 11% on Thursday. Applied UV recently reported non-binding letter of intent to buy Airocide System for airborne pathogen reduction for $12 million.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) surged 17.5% to close at $16.50 after reporting Q3 results.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) climbed 16.7% to close at $3.92. Oncternal Therapeutics shares climbed 122% on Thursday after the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) rose 16.4% to close at $13.83, potentially in anticipation of a possible Biden victory. The company won many of its most notable government contracts under the last Democratic administration.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 16.2% to close at $7.51 after voters in multiple US states voted in favor of legalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana. The Biden campaign has indicated it would decriminalize marijuana if it were to win the US presidency.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) surged 15.7% to close at $7.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) gained 15.4% to close at $13.56. SharpSpring is estimated to release quarterly earnings on November 10.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) climbed 15.2% to close at $13.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) gained 15.1% to close at $10.29.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) rose 14.3% to close at $0.3447 after receiving terrestrial authorization in Canada, Brazil and Kenya.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) gained 14% to close at $118.42 following strong Q3 sales.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) climbed 13.9% to close at $44.81 following Q3 results.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares gained 13.6% to close at $0.25 after gaining over 27% on Thursday. Sundial Growers is projected to report Q3 earnings on November 11.
- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) rose 13% to close at $380.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company issued strong Q4 & FY20 guidance.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) gained 12.4% to close at $42.48 after the company reported Alibaba and Richemont formed a global partnership to accelerate the digitization of the luxury industry.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) rose 11.7% to close at $23.70. Aptevo Therapeutics, on Tuesday, announced the first complete remission in a patient was observed in the ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 clinical trial.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) rose 11.2% to close at $7.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) climbed 11.2% to close at $64.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. BTIG upgraded Cloudflare from Neutral to Buy.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) rose 10.8% to close at $20.89 following strong quarterly results.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) rose 9.1% to close at $0.9953 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) gained 8.8% to close at $23.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. RBC Capital upgraded Yelp from Sector Perform to Outperform and announced a $29 price target.
Losers
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares tumbled 69.4% to close at $4.87 on Friday after the company reported Q3 loss. Jefferies downgraded Assembly Biosciences from Buy to Hold and announced a $10 price target.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares dropped 42.9% to close at $2.00 on Friday.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) dipped 39.6% to close at $2.32 after reporting Q3 results.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) fell 36.7% to close at $38.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. Raymond James downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) dipped 35.2% to close at $4.91 after the company presented the results from the proof-of-concept controlled Phase 2 trial data evaluating ANAVEX 2-73 in Parkinson's disease dementia at the 13th international conference on Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 26.4% to close at $3.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) declined 24.5% to close at $21.56 following Q3 results.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 23.7% to close at $10.34 after the company reported Q3 results and lowered FY20 cash operating expenses guidance.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) declined 23.3% to close at $7.69 following Q3 results.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) declined 23.3% to close at $6.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also reported a $100 million mixed securities offering.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) fell 22.6% to close at $2.64. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares jumped around 80% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results and signed a media deal with Sports Illustrated Studios.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) fell 22.4% to close at $14.74 following Q3 results. JP Morgan downgraded Pluralsight from Overweight to Neutral.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QUOT) fell 21.9% to close at $7.42 following Q3 results.
- Molecular Templates, Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) fell 21.2% to close at $8.56 after reporting Q3 results.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) dropped 20.8% to close at $9.50 as the company reported presentation of data from dose-escalation phase of pheNIX gene therapy trial for adults with phenylketonuria.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 20.2% to close at $115.42 after the company issued weak Q4 EPS and sales guidance.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 19.3% to close at $2.09 after reporting lower quarterly sales.
- KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) dropped 16.8% to close at $4.99. KBL Merger Corp. IV reported approval of business combo with 180 Life Sciences.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) tumbled 16.2% to close at $4.13 following Q3 results.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) fell 15.8% to close at $25.82 following weak quarterly sales.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) fell 15.4% to close at $55.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) dropped 15.2% to close at $6.14.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) fell 14.3% to close at $3.12 after reporting Q3 results.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) dropped 14.3% to close at $1.86 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) dipped 14% to close at $1.91.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) dipped 13.8% to close at $6.05 after reporting quarterly earnings.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) fell 13.7% to close at $58.83 after reporting Q3 results.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) fell 12.6% to close at $10.01 following Q3 results.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 7.1% to close at $119.19 after the company posted Q3 results and issued FY21 guidance.
