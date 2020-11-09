Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Airbnb Could Join Europe's 'Gatekeeper' List Alongside Google And Amazon: FT

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2020 12:27am   Comments
Share:
Airbnb Could Join Europe's 'Gatekeeper' List Alongside Google And Amazon: FT

Airbnb Inc could face headwinds in Europe with its potential inclusion as a “gatekeeper” portal under the new Digital Markets Act, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

The European authorities are still deliberating over the internet regulation guidelines and the list of parameters to be used for judging tech companies.

What Happened: If categorized as an intermediary portal, or a gatekeeper, Airbnb would be subject to stricter competition rules — at par with big tech companies like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Up to 20 companies, including Airbnb’s market peer Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG), could also fall under the purview of these stringent new guidelines, as per FT.

Europe’s new digital act aims to control and reduce monopolistic business practices by levying restrictions on online intermediaries. Gatekeeper companies could be prohibited from using their portals to promote their own product offerings over a smaller business rival's products.

Additionally, in an attempt to control competition, these intermediary companies could also be forced to share select data with competing business enterprises operating on a smaller scale, FT noted.

Why Does It Matter: A draft version of the Digital Markets Act is expected sometime in December.

The vacation rental company filed draft paperwork for an initial public offering in August. According to Reuters, the company could raise as much as $3 billion in its IPO in December at a valuation of around $30 billion.

Based on Statista’s research on vacation rentals, overall revenues in 2020 are projected to fall 41% year-over-year. For the quarter ending June, Airbnb posted $335 million in revenues, a 67% decrease YoY, as reported by Bloomberg.

Jaques Lovell,  public affairs manager at the hotel trade body Hotrec, told FT he assumes that Airbnb’s market penetration in the short term rental business would be sufficient enough to classify the company as a gatekeeper under the E.U. rules.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + BKNG)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Apollo Global, Biogen, Biden Picks And More
Defamation Case Against Jeff Bezos Over Nude Photo Leak Dismissed In California
Ex-Undercover Amazon Fresh Driver: 'Much More Lurking' Behind The Scenes For Grocery Delivery
P/E Ratio Insights for Booking Holdings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Alibaba's Cloud Growth Outperforms Amazon And Microsoft: CNBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Airbnb European Union Short-term RentalsNews Legal Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com