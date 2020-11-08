'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies After Battle With Cancer

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of "Jeopardy!", died peacefully at home Sunday morning, the show's official Twitter account has announced. Trebek was 80 years old.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Battle With Cancer

He announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019, reassuring the public by saying he was "going to fight this."

"I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease," he said at the time in a video on the show's official YouTube channel. Trebek continued filming episodes after the announcement.

The Star Is Born

Born and raised in Canada, Alex first pursued a journalistic career at the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. before switching to TV show hosting in 1966.

He became the host of "Jeopardy" in 1984, and has been filming it for 36 years.

'Enormous Loss'

Mike Richards, the executive producer of the show, called Trebek's death an "enormous loss" in a statement, NBC News reports.

"His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever," Richards said.

The messages of love and grief have been pouring in on social media. Former contestants took to Twitter to honor the beloved host.

Louis Virtel shared his story about being on the show: "You wait your whole life to get on this show and nothing is more satisfying than buzzing in and hearing this legend call your name for a response."

A picture from one of the best days of my life. You wait your whole life to get on this show and nothing is more satisfying than buzzing in and hearing this legend call your name for a response. An amazing emcee who loved seeing contestants perform at their best. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/rPFAmc9Rh6 — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) November 8, 2020

Last Episode

The show said it would continue airing already filmed episodes with Trebek through Christmas Day. Trebek filmed his last episode on October 29.

Image Source: 'Jeopardy!'