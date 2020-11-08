Market Overview

54,000 Volvo Vehicles Recalled After Fatality Connected To Air Bag Defect
Catherine Ross  
 
November 08, 2020 2:04pm   Comments
Volvo USA is recalling 54,124 vehicles after an airbag defect has been linked to a fatal incident, according to Bloomberg.

What Happened: The unit of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS: GELYF) is recalling 2001-2003 S80 and S60 models registered or sold in the United States. This is after the incident indicated the air bag may rupture, causing metal fragments to fly.

Why It Matters: The company says it’s planning to replace the current feature with an updated propellant and inflator starting in March next year, Reuters reports. The decision was made after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Saturday that one person died when an air bag inflator exploded.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

