CNN Projects Biden Victory

CNN has called the US presidential election for Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden.

What Happened: The steady piling of votes in Pennsylvania prompted CNN into projecting a win in the state for the former vice president. That would give him more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the win.

CNN had resisted increasing pressure to call the election in the days since Tuesday's vote. While CNN's call does not represent an official government decision, the channel is one of the most closely followed media outlets when it comes to major election coverage. Widespread use of mail-in ballots amid the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the count, stretching it out through the week as the country grew impatient.

Traders appear to have already priced in their reactions, with markets largely rising since Election Day. The Dow ended the week almost 7% higher.

Why It Matters: Markets have welcomed the prospect of a split in the balance of power in Washington. Democrats did not win the Senate as they'd hoped, giving Republicans a check against a likely Biden-led White House. The resulting gridlock would put the brakes on sweeping Democratic changes, namely the potential increase in taxes and regulation.

