58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) climbed 64.5% to $0.3620 after gaining over 27% on Thursday. Sundial Growers is projected to report Q3 earnings on November 11.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares climbed 59.1% to $9.97 after voters in multiple US states voted in favor of legalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana. The Biden campaign has indicated it would decriminalize marijuana if it were to win the US presidency.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) gained 45% to $10.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and announced a $50 million share common stock offering.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) climbed 35% to $27.05 after Benchmark upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $30 per share.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 31% to $10.25 after voters in multiple US states voted in favor of legalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana. The Biden campaign has indicated it would decriminalize marijuana if it were to win the US presidency.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) climbed 29.4% to $837.42 as the company reported strong quarterly results. The company also issued strong Q4 sales guidance.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 28.8% to $10.07 after surging around 30% on Thursday.
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) climbed 27.5% to $4.17 after the company announced the confirmation of a reorganization plan and anticipates full emergence from Chapter 11 by the end of November 2020.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) gained 26.7% to $26.88. Aptevo Therapeutics, on Tuesday, announced the first complete remission in a patient was observed in the ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 clinical trial.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) rose 25.9% to $8.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales. The company issued Q4 & FY20 bookings guidance.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 22.5% to $1.7150 after gaining 13% on Thursday.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) rose 22.2% to $70.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. BTIG upgraded Cloudflare from Neutral to Buy.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 21.9% to $8.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) gained 21.8% to $14.47, potentially in anticipation of a possible Biden victory. The company won many of its most notable government contracts under the last Democratic administration.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) rose 19% to $3.69 after jumping 28% on Thursday.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) gained 18.7% to $29.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) surged 18% to $233.58 after reporting Q1 results.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) gained 17.8% to $88.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also issued strong FY20 guidance. Needham upgraded Appian from Hold to Buy and announced a $94 price target.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 16.8% to $7.56 after voters in multiple US states voted in favor of legalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana. The Biden campaign has indicated it would decriminalize marijuana if it were to win the US presidency.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) climbed 16.8% to $16.40 after reporting Q3 results.
- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) surged 16.6% to $16.16.
- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) gained 16% to $389.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company issued strong Q4 & FY20 guidance.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) gained 15.5% to $17.77. Resideo Technologies yesterday reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) gained 15.3% to $21.74 following strong quarterly results.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) surged 15% to $45.28 following Q3 results.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) rose 13.2% to $117.52 following strong Q3 sales.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) gained 12.7% to $7.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) climbed 11.7% to $42.21 after the company reported Alibaba and Richemont formed a global partnership to accelerate the digitization of the luxury industry.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) gained 11.6% to $3.7501. Oncternal Therapeutics shares climbed 122% on Thursday after the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) gained 10.6% to $5.93 after declining over 11% on Thursday. Applied UV recently reported non-binding letter of intent to buy Airocide System for airborne pathogen reduction for $12 million.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) rose 10.4% to $24.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. RBC Capital upgraded Yelp from Sector Perform to Outperform and announced a $29 price target.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) rose 9.4% to $00.3299 after receiving terrestrial authorization in Canada, Brazil and Kenya.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 5.3% to $9.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) rose 5% to $0.9550 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares dipped 68.4% to $5.02 after the company reported Q3 loss. Jefferies downgraded Assembly Biosciences from Buy to Hold and announced a $10 price target.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) fell 35% to $39.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. Raymond James downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) dropped 29% to $5.41 after the company presented the results from the proof-of-concept controlled Phase 2 trial data evaluating ANAVEX 2-73 in Parkinson's disease dementia at the 13th international conference on Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) dipped 25% to $3.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Molecular Templates, Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) fell 24% to $8.26 after reporting Q3 results.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) fell 24% to $2.5898. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares jumped around 80% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results and signed a media deal with Sports Illustrated Studios.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) dipped 23.3% to $7.68 following Q3 results.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) fell 23% to $14.64 following Q3 results. JP Morgan downgraded Pluralsight from Overweight to Neutral.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) declined 22.7% to $2.97 after reporting Q3 results.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QUOT) fell 22.4% to $7.37 following Q3 results.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) dropped 21.7% to $22.37 following Q3 results.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 19.7% to $2.08 after reporting lower quarterly sales.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) dropped 19.3% to $6.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also reported a $100 million mixed securities offering.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) dipped 19% to $2.95 after reporting Q3 results.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 18.3% to $2.86.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 18% to $118.75 after the company issued weak Q4 EPS and sales guidance.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) dropped 17% to $11.24 after the company reported Q3 results and lowered FY20 cash operating expenses guidance.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) fell 16.3% to $25.66 following weak quarterly sales.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) dropped 15% to $9.73 following Q3 results.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) fell 14.1% to $55.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) fell 11.4% to $60.41 after reporting Q3 results.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 7.3% to $118.97 after the company posted Q3 results and issued FY21 guidance.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) fell 5.5% to $2.59 after the company reported Q3 results.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) shares fell 5.4% to $1.25. The Dixie Group shares jumped 33% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 and also announced a $2.9 million share buyback.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas