Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
During the morning session on Friday, 177 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Interesting Points:
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 27.64% to hit a new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are the following:
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares broke to $115.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $127.03 on Friday, moving up 5.48%.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares set a new yearly high of $157.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
- JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $92.55. Shares traded up 0.04%.
- Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $186.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) shares were up 0.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $238.55 for a change of up 0.12%.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $195.95 Friday. The stock was up 10.59% for the day.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares were up 7.34% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.09 for a change of up 7.34%.
- Deere (NYSE: DE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $250.37 on Friday morning, moving up 1.1%.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $210.59 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares broke to $44.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.83%.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $405.10. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
- Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares hit $208.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) stock hit a yearly high price of $133.63. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.30 for a change of up 0.16%.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares were up 0.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $86.39 for a change of up 0.42%.
- Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares hit $146.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $839.90 with a daily change of up 27.64%.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares hit $242.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares hit $230.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.07 on Friday, moving up 0.53%.
- MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares broke to $418.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.72%.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares hit $112.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%.
- Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares were up 0.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.50 for a change of up 0.64%.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $132.91 Friday. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.
- Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares hit $98.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.43%.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares hit $125.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.63%.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 11.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $253.68.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares hit a yearly high of $184.60. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares were up 6.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,228.41 for a change of up 6.79%.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.42 on Friday morning, moving up 2.45%.
- Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares broke to $106.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
- Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares hit a yearly high of $105.82. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.20. The stock was up 14.12% for the day.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.47 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.47%.
- Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $115.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.74%.
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 21.9%.
- Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.74 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.21%.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.89 Friday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares were up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.49 for a change of up 0.14%.
- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) shares were up 2.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.93.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $348.12. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.
- Magna International (NYSE: MGA) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.54 on Friday, moving up 5.06%.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares hit a yearly high of $395.76. The stock traded up 16.6% on the session.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $319.99. The stock traded up 2.18% on the session.
- Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.39%.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $358.56 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares hit $141.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares broke to $125.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.53%.
- Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.99 Friday. The stock was up 3.9% for the day.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares were up 0.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.34 for a change of up 0.63%.
- Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) shares hit $234.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.27%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $234.26 on Friday, moving up 0.87%.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares hit $43.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.57%.
- Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares set a new yearly high of $125.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
- AES (NYSE: AES) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.33 Friday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
- Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares broke to $173.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.31%.
- Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares hit a yearly high of $113.33. The stock traded up 6.33% on the session.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.71%.
- Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.73 on Friday morning, moving up 0.45%.
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $118.96 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
- Lennox International (NYSE: LII) stock made a new 52-week high of $306.82 Friday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.08 on Friday, moving up 2.21%.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares broke to $41.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.
- Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $209.38. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.88 with a daily change of up 16.32%.
- The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $177.72 on Friday morning, moving up 3.45%.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.63 Friday. The stock was up 2.82% for the day.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.20. The stock was up 3.91% for the day.
- News (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares broke to $15.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.5%.
- News (NASDAQ: NWS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.72 on Friday morning, moving up 8.85%.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.13 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.
- Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) shares broke to $155.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.
- Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares hit $22.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.63%.
- JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.59%.
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.34. The stock traded up 8.18% on the session.
- AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.61.
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares hit a yearly high of $127.49. The stock traded up 15.22% on the session.
- Inphi (NASDAQ: IPHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.14 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares set a new yearly high of $263.86 this morning. The stock was up 10.44% on the session.
- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.46 on Friday, moving up 0.56%.
- Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $90.03 on Friday morning, moving up 13.1%.
- Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.15. The stock was up 8.78% for the day.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares were down 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.04 for a change of down 0.48%.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $89.90 with a daily change of up 18.16%.
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares set a new yearly high of $55.43 this morning. The stock was up 3.02% on the session.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $139.71 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.35%.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares broke to $213.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.14%.
- II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly high of $58.81 this morning. The stock was up 3.95% on the session.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.59. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.72 on Friday, moving up 0.19%.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares set a new yearly high of $214.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.
- Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.84 on Friday morning, moving up 9.75%.
- Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.52 on Friday morning, moving up 2.04%.
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) shares hit $75.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.97%.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $109.38 with a daily change of down 0.85%.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.55. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares hit $109.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $167.46. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares hit a yearly high of $49.70. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
- Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $120.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
- Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ: WMGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
- Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) shares were up 3.91% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $217.00.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.10 on Friday morning, moving up 2.25%.
- National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares broke to $45.76 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.55%.
- Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.07%.
- SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares hit a yearly high of $21.29. The stock traded up 6.68% on the session.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares broke to $257.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares were up 5.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.92.
- Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ: AY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.81. The stock traded up 5.73% on the session.
- Olin (NYSE: OLN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.59. The stock traded up 5.85% on the session.
- Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares hit a yearly high of $71.56. The stock traded up 3.49% on the session.
- Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $156.22. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.50 Friday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.82%.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $160.00 on Friday morning, moving up 1.21%.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.68%.
- Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.35. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- Stepan (NYSE: SCL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $121.07. Shares traded up 1.03%.
- Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) shares hit a yearly high of $97.80. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.
- Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.61. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
- Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares were down 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.00.
- Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.47. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
- WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: WSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.29 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.91%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares hit $29.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares set a new yearly high of $25.59 this morning. The stock was up 6.57% on the session.
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.72. The stock traded up 2.28% on the session.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit a yearly high of $19.00. The stock traded up 3.44% on the session.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares were up 13.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.63.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) shares were up 3.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.50 for a change of up 3.79%.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares were up 0.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.90.
- Livent (NYSE: LTHM) shares were up 10.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.59.
- MAG Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (AMEX: MAG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.00. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
- Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares broke to $138.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.96%.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares were up 0.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.09.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares broke to $41.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.97 Friday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares broke to $41.35 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $107.00 with a daily change of up 1.66%.
- SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $100.87 with a daily change of up 5.15%.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $54.50. Shares traded up 0.44%.
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.99 with a daily change of up 1.68%.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares were up 8.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.67.
- Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares hit a yearly high of $52.50. The stock traded up 13.84% on the session.
- Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) shares were up 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.75.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) shares were up 10.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.91.
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares hit a yearly high of $5.37. The stock traded up 4.28% on the session.
- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.80. Shares traded up 24.24%.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.96. The stock was up 13.04% for the day.
- nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) shares hit a yearly high of $30.53. The stock traded up 18.35% on the session.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $47.19. Shares traded up 0.37%.
- Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) shares were up 6.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.69 for a change of up 6.03%.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares broke to $24.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.08%.
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares were up 5.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.20 for a change of up 5.75%.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares were up 7.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.44 for a change of up 7.17%.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares hit a yearly high of $30.38. The stock traded down 1.17% on the session.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.
- California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.33%.
- Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.70 with a daily change of up 6.52%.
- Triple-S Management (NYSE: GTS) shares were up 7.93% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.17 for a change of up 7.93%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares were up 0.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.14 for a change of up 0.73%.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.82 on Friday, moving up 7.82%.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares broke to $7.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.7%.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares set a new yearly high of $5.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares were up 3.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.92.
- Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) shares hit $22.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.15%.
- NewAge (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.27. Shares traded up 6.4%.
- Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.05. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.28 on Friday morning, moving up 9.29%.
- PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.17 on Friday morning, moving up 2.39%.
- RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.42 on Friday, moving up 1.54%.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.41. The stock traded up 4.83% on the session.
