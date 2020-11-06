Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During the morning session on Friday, 177 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE: ABT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: HYRE) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 27.64% to hit a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are the following:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares broke to $115.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.

(NYSE: ABT) shares broke to $115.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%. T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $127.03 on Friday, moving up 5.48%.

(NASDAQ: TMUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $127.03 on Friday, moving up 5.48%. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares set a new yearly high of $157.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TXN) shares set a new yearly high of $157.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $92.55. Shares traded up 0.04%.

(NASDAQ: JD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $92.55. Shares traded up 0.04%. Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $186.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.

(NYSE: HON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $186.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) shares were up 0.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $238.55 for a change of up 0.12%.

(NYSE: EL) shares were up 0.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $238.55 for a change of up 0.12%. Square (NYSE: SQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $195.95 Friday. The stock was up 10.59% for the day.

(NYSE: SQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $195.95 Friday. The stock was up 10.59% for the day. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares were up 7.34% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.09 for a change of up 7.34%.

(NYSE: UBER) shares were up 7.34% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.09 for a change of up 7.34%. Deere (NYSE: DE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $250.37 on Friday morning, moving up 1.1%.

(NYSE: DE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $250.37 on Friday morning, moving up 1.1%. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $210.59 with a daily change of up 0.3%.

(NYSE: ITW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $210.59 with a daily change of up 0.3%. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares broke to $44.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.83%.

(NYSE: SNAP) shares broke to $44.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.83%. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $405.10. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $405.10. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session. Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares hit $208.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.

(NYSE: RACE) shares hit $208.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%. Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) stock hit a yearly high price of $133.63. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ADI) stock hit a yearly high price of $133.63. The stock was up 2.37% for the day. NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.30 for a change of up 0.16%.

(NYSE: NIO) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.30 for a change of up 0.16%. Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares were up 0.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $86.39 for a change of up 0.42%.

(NYSE: TRI) shares were up 0.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $86.39 for a change of up 0.42%. Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.

(NYSE: SCCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares hit $146.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.

(NASDAQ: NXPI) shares hit $146.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $839.90 with a daily change of up 27.64%.

(NASDAQ: TTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $839.90 with a daily change of up 27.64%. Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares hit $242.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.

(NASDAQ: SNPS) shares hit $242.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%. KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares hit $230.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.

(NASDAQ: KLAC) shares hit $230.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.07 on Friday, moving up 0.53%.

(NASDAQ: CDNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.07 on Friday, moving up 0.53%. MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares broke to $418.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.72%.

(NYSE: MSCI) shares broke to $418.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.72%. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares hit $112.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%.

(NYSE: A) shares hit $112.59 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares were up 0.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.50 for a change of up 0.64%.

(NYSE: CARR) shares were up 0.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.50 for a change of up 0.64%. Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $132.91 Friday. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.

(NASDAQ: XLNX) stock made a new 52-week high of $132.91 Friday. The stock was up 1.99% for the day. Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares hit $98.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.43%.

(NYSE: BLL) shares hit $98.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.43%. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares hit $125.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.63%.

(NASDAQ: MCHP) shares hit $125.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.63%. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 11.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $253.68.

(NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 11.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $253.68. New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares hit a yearly high of $184.60. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.

(NYSE: EDU) shares hit a yearly high of $184.60. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares were up 6.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,228.41 for a change of up 6.79%.

(NYSE: MTD) shares were up 6.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,228.41 for a change of up 6.79%. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.42 on Friday morning, moving up 2.45%.

(NYSE: FCX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.42 on Friday morning, moving up 2.45%. Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares broke to $106.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.

(NYSE: WCN) shares broke to $106.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%. Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares hit a yearly high of $105.82. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

(NYSE: APTV) shares hit a yearly high of $105.82. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.20. The stock was up 14.12% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ZG) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.20. The stock was up 14.12% for the day. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.47 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.47%.

(NASDAQ: Z) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.47 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.47%. Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $115.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.74%.

(NASDAQ: GRMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $115.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.74%. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 21.9%.

(NYSE: NET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 21.9%. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.74 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.21%.

(NASDAQ: MXIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.74 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.21%. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.89 Friday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

(NYSE: KEYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.89 Friday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares were up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.49 for a change of up 0.14%.

(NASDAQ: HOLX) shares were up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.49 for a change of up 0.14%. Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) shares were up 2.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.93.

(NYSE: AMCR) shares were up 2.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.93. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $348.12. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $348.12. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session. Magna International (NYSE: MGA) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.54 on Friday, moving up 5.06%.

(NYSE: MGA) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.54 on Friday, moving up 5.06%. HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares hit a yearly high of $395.76. The stock traded up 16.6% on the session.

(NYSE: HUBS) shares hit a yearly high of $395.76. The stock traded up 16.6% on the session. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.

(NASDAQ: TER) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%. SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $319.99. The stock traded up 2.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SIVB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $319.99. The stock traded up 2.18% on the session. Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.39%.

(NYSE: CTLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.39%. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $358.56 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.

(NASDAQ: MPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $358.56 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%. PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares hit $141.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.

(NYSE: PKI) shares hit $141.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares broke to $125.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.53%.

(NASDAQ: ENPH) shares broke to $125.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.53%. Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.99 Friday. The stock was up 3.9% for the day.

(NYSE: AVTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.99 Friday. The stock was up 3.9% for the day. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares were up 0.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.34 for a change of up 0.63%.

(NASDAQ: GDS) shares were up 0.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.34 for a change of up 0.63%. Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) shares hit $234.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.27%.

(NYSE: UI) shares hit $234.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.27%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $234.26 on Friday, moving up 0.87%.

(NYSE: GNRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $234.26 on Friday, moving up 0.87%. Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares hit $43.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.57%.

(NYSE: FTCH) shares hit $43.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.57%. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares set a new yearly high of $125.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.

(NYSE: ZEN) shares set a new yearly high of $125.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session. AES (NYSE: AES) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.33 Friday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

(NYSE: AES) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.33 Friday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day. Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares broke to $173.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.31%.

(NYSE: AVLR) shares broke to $173.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.31%. Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares hit a yearly high of $113.33. The stock traded up 6.33% on the session.

(NYSE: ALB) shares hit a yearly high of $113.33. The stock traded up 6.33% on the session. Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.71%.

(NASDAQ: ENTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.71%. Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.73 on Friday morning, moving up 0.45%.

(NYSE: PKG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.73 on Friday morning, moving up 0.45%. Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $118.96 with a daily change of up 0.32%.

(NASDAQ: GH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $118.96 with a daily change of up 0.32%. Lennox International (NYSE: LII) stock made a new 52-week high of $306.82 Friday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.

(NYSE: LII) stock made a new 52-week high of $306.82 Friday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.08 on Friday, moving up 2.21%.

(NASDAQ: ON) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.08 on Friday, moving up 2.21%. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares broke to $41.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.

(NYSE: SQM) shares broke to $41.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%. Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $209.38. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.

(NASDAQ: RGEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $209.38. The stock was up 2.39% for the day. Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.88 with a daily change of up 16.32%.

(NASDAQ: ARRY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.88 with a daily change of up 16.32%. The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $177.72 on Friday morning, moving up 3.45%.

(NYSE: SMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $177.72 on Friday morning, moving up 3.45%. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.63 Friday. The stock was up 2.82% for the day.

(NYSE: SBSW) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.63 Friday. The stock was up 2.82% for the day. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.20. The stock was up 3.91% for the day.

(NYSE: AMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.20. The stock was up 3.91% for the day. News (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares broke to $15.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.5%.

(NASDAQ: NWSA) shares broke to $15.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.5%. News (NASDAQ: NWS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.72 on Friday morning, moving up 8.85%.

(NASDAQ: NWS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.72 on Friday morning, moving up 8.85%. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.13 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.

(NYSE: DLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.13 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%. Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) shares broke to $155.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.

(NYSE: HUBB) shares broke to $155.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%. Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares hit $22.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.63%.

(NYSE: GPS) shares hit $22.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.63%. JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.59%.

(NASDAQ: YY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.59%. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.34. The stock traded up 8.18% on the session.

(NYSE: RBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.34. The stock traded up 8.18% on the session. AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.61.

(NYSE: ATR) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.61. Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares hit a yearly high of $127.49. The stock traded up 15.22% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AAXN) shares hit a yearly high of $127.49. The stock traded up 15.22% on the session. Inphi (NASDAQ: IPHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.14 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%.

(NASDAQ: IPHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.14 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares set a new yearly high of $263.86 this morning. The stock was up 10.44% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IRTC) shares set a new yearly high of $263.86 this morning. The stock was up 10.44% on the session. AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.46 on Friday, moving up 0.56%.

(NYSE: AGCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.46 on Friday, moving up 0.56%. Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $90.03 on Friday morning, moving up 13.1%.

(NASDAQ: NTRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $90.03 on Friday morning, moving up 13.1%. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.15. The stock was up 8.78% for the day.

(NYSE: FVRR) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.15. The stock was up 8.78% for the day. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares were down 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.04 for a change of down 0.48%.

(NASDAQ: PLUG) shares were down 0.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.04 for a change of down 0.48%. Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $89.90 with a daily change of up 18.16%.

(NASDAQ: APPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $89.90 with a daily change of up 18.16%. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares set a new yearly high of $55.43 this morning. The stock was up 3.02% on the session.

(NASDAQ: DNLI) shares set a new yearly high of $55.43 this morning. The stock was up 3.02% on the session. Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $139.71 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.35%.

(NASDAQ: FRPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $139.71 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.35%. Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares broke to $213.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.14%.

(NASDAQ: HELE) shares broke to $213.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.14%. II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly high of $58.81 this morning. The stock was up 3.95% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IIVI) shares set a new yearly high of $58.81 this morning. The stock was up 3.95% on the session. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.59. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LSCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.59. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session. YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.72 on Friday, moving up 0.19%.

(NYSE: YETI) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.72 on Friday, moving up 0.19%. Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares set a new yearly high of $214.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LFUS) shares set a new yearly high of $214.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session. Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%.

(NASDAQ: MAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.84 on Friday morning, moving up 9.75%.

(NASDAQ: HALO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.84 on Friday morning, moving up 9.75%. Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.52 on Friday morning, moving up 2.04%.

(NYSE: TKR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.52 on Friday morning, moving up 2.04%. LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) shares hit $75.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.97%.

(NYSE: RAMP) shares hit $75.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.97%. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $109.38 with a daily change of down 0.85%.

(NASDAQ: KOD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $109.38 with a daily change of down 0.85%. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.55. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.

(NYSE: INSP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.55. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

(NYSE: HLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day. Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares hit $109.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.

(NYSE: RBC) shares hit $109.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%. Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $167.46. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $167.46. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session. SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares hit a yearly high of $49.70. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.

(NYSE: SAIL) shares hit a yearly high of $49.70. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session. Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $120.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.

(NASDAQ: NOVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $120.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%. Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ: WMGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.

(NASDAQ: WMGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.74 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%. Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) shares were up 3.91% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $217.00.

(NYSE: KWR) shares were up 3.91% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $217.00. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.10 on Friday morning, moving up 2.25%.

(NASDAQ: APPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.10 on Friday morning, moving up 2.25%. National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares broke to $45.76 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.55%.

(NASDAQ: EYE) shares broke to $45.76 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.55%. Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.07%.

(NASDAQ: ALTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.07%. SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares hit a yearly high of $21.29. The stock traded up 6.68% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SPWR) shares hit a yearly high of $21.29. The stock traded up 6.68% on the session. WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares broke to $257.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.

(NASDAQ: WDFC) shares broke to $257.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares were up 5.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.92.

(NYSE: HASI) shares were up 5.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.92. Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ: AY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.81. The stock traded up 5.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.81. The stock traded up 5.73% on the session. Olin (NYSE: OLN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.59. The stock traded up 5.85% on the session.

(NYSE: OLN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.59. The stock traded up 5.85% on the session. Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares hit a yearly high of $71.56. The stock traded up 3.49% on the session.

(NYSE: WK) shares hit a yearly high of $71.56. The stock traded up 3.49% on the session. Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $156.22. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.

(NYSE: VMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $156.22. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session. Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.50 Friday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AEIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.50 Friday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day. Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.82%.

(NYSE: GOLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.82%. Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $160.00 on Friday morning, moving up 1.21%.

(NYSE: IIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $160.00 on Friday morning, moving up 1.21%. Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.68%.

(NYSE: NOVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.68%. Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.35. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

(NYSE: BIPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.35. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. Stepan (NYSE: SCL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $121.07. Shares traded up 1.03%.

(NYSE: SCL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $121.07. Shares traded up 1.03%. Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) shares hit a yearly high of $97.80. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.

(NASDAQ: VC) shares hit a yearly high of $97.80. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session. Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.61. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.

(NYSE: SSTK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.61. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session. Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares were down 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.00.

(NASDAQ: MCRB) shares were down 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.00. Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.47. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE: EGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.47. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session. WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: WSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.29 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.91%.

(NASDAQ: WSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.29 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.91%. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares hit $29.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.

(NYSE: BSTZ) shares hit $29.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%. Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares set a new yearly high of $25.59 this morning. The stock was up 6.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ: COOP) shares set a new yearly high of $25.59 this morning. The stock was up 6.57% on the session. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.72. The stock traded up 2.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AHCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.72. The stock traded up 2.28% on the session. R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit a yearly high of $19.00. The stock traded up 3.44% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit a yearly high of $19.00. The stock traded up 3.44% on the session. Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares were up 13.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.63.

(NYSE: REZI) shares were up 13.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.63. BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) shares were up 3.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.50 for a change of up 3.79%.

(NASDAQ: BRP) shares were up 3.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.50 for a change of up 3.79%. Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares were up 0.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.90.

(NASDAQ: SNBR) shares were up 0.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.90. Livent (NYSE: LTHM) shares were up 10.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.59.

(NYSE: LTHM) shares were up 10.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.59. MAG Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (AMEX: MAG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%.

(AMEX: MAG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.00. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FRHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.00. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session. Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares broke to $138.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.96%.

(NASDAQ: PRSC) shares broke to $138.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.96%. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares were up 0.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.09.

(NASDAQ: NVMI) shares were up 0.87% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.09. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares broke to $41.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.

(NASDAQ: LOB) shares broke to $41.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%. Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.97 Friday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ: THRM) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.97 Friday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares broke to $41.35 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.

(NYSE: PHR) shares broke to $41.35 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%. CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $107.00 with a daily change of up 1.66%.

(NASDAQ: CSWI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $107.00 with a daily change of up 1.66%. SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $100.87 with a daily change of up 5.15%.

(NASDAQ: SITM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $100.87 with a daily change of up 5.15%. TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $54.50. Shares traded up 0.44%.

(NASDAQ: TTGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $54.50. Shares traded up 0.44%. Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.99 with a daily change of up 1.68%.

(NYSE: FSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.99 with a daily change of up 1.68%. TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares were up 8.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.67.

(NASDAQ: TPIC) shares were up 8.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.67. Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares hit a yearly high of $52.50. The stock traded up 13.84% on the session.

(NASDAQ: QTRX) shares hit a yearly high of $52.50. The stock traded up 13.84% on the session. Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) shares were up 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.75.

(NYSE: SA) shares were up 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.75. Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) shares were up 10.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.91.

(NYSE: VSTO) shares were up 10.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.91. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares hit a yearly high of $5.37. The stock traded up 4.28% on the session.

(NYSE: HBM) shares hit a yearly high of $5.37. The stock traded up 4.28% on the session. GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.80. Shares traded up 24.24%.

(NASDAQ: GPRO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.80. Shares traded up 24.24%. Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.96. The stock was up 13.04% for the day.

(NYSE: CYH) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.96. The stock was up 13.04% for the day. nLight (NASDAQ: LASR) shares hit a yearly high of $30.53. The stock traded up 18.35% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LASR) shares hit a yearly high of $30.53. The stock traded up 18.35% on the session. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $47.19. Shares traded up 0.37%.

(NYSE: BST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $47.19. Shares traded up 0.37%. Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) shares were up 6.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.69 for a change of up 6.03%.

(NASDAQ: RTRX) shares were up 6.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.69 for a change of up 6.03%. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares broke to $24.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.08%.

(NASDAQ: GRWG) shares broke to $24.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.08%. BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares were up 5.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.20 for a change of up 5.75%.

(NASDAQ: BLFS) shares were up 5.75% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.20 for a change of up 5.75%. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares were up 7.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.44 for a change of up 7.17%.

(NASDAQ: OCUL) shares were up 7.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.44 for a change of up 7.17%. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares hit a yearly high of $30.38. The stock traded down 1.17% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RILY) shares hit a yearly high of $30.38. The stock traded down 1.17% on the session. Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.

(NASDAQ: MITK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%. California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.33%.

(NYSE: CRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.33%. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.70 with a daily change of up 6.52%.

(NASDAQ: STRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.70 with a daily change of up 6.52%. Triple-S Management (NYSE: GTS) shares were up 7.93% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.17 for a change of up 7.93%.

(NYSE: GTS) shares were up 7.93% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.17 for a change of up 7.93%. Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares were up 0.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.14 for a change of up 0.73%.

(NYSE: SI) shares were up 0.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.14 for a change of up 0.73%. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.82 on Friday, moving up 7.82%.

(NASDAQ: AOSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.82 on Friday, moving up 7.82%. Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares broke to $7.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.7%.

(NASDAQ: AVXL) shares broke to $7.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.7%. ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares set a new yearly high of $5.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ORBC) shares set a new yearly high of $5.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares were up 3.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.92.

(NASDAQ: HEAR) shares were up 3.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.92. Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) shares hit $22.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.15%.

(NASDAQ: JYNT) shares hit $22.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.15%. NewAge (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.27. Shares traded up 6.4%.

(NASDAQ: NBEV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $3.27. Shares traded up 6.4%. Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.05. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FLXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.05. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session. Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.28 on Friday morning, moving up 9.29%.

(NASDAQ: NTEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.28 on Friday morning, moving up 9.29%. PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.17 on Friday morning, moving up 2.39%.

(NASDAQ: PRGX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.17 on Friday morning, moving up 2.39%. RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.42 on Friday, moving up 1.54%.

(NASDAQ: RMBL) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.42 on Friday, moving up 1.54%. HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.41. The stock traded up 4.83% on the session.

