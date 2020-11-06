Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2020 11:13am   Comments
During Friday's morning trading, 16 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP).
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) was the biggest loser, trading down 68.71% to reach its 52-week low.
  • Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: EPM)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.47% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) shares fell to $37.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 34.98%.
  • Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE: IFS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $19.27. Shares traded down 2.48%.
  • Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.92 and moving down 18.08%.
  • Unitil (NYSE: UTL) shares set a new yearly low of $34.09 this morning. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
  • Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ: UCL) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Friday, moving down 7.23%.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares hit a yearly low of $4.88. The stock was down 68.71% on the session.
  • Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) stock drifted down 19.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.49.
  • Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares hit a yearly low of $3.61. The stock was down 8.53% on the session.
  • Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: EPM) stock drifted up 0.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ: FNHC) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Friday. The stock was down 2.06% for the day.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) stock hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 5.14% for the day.
  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.25%.
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) stock hit $0.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.2%.
  • Permianville Royalty (NYSE: PVL) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Friday. The stock was down 2.3% for the day.
  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYEG) stock hit a yearly low of $3.32. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock drifted down 5.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.09.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

