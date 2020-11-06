Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's morning trading, 16 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT).

(NASDAQ: ASMB) was the biggest loser, trading down 68.71% to reach its 52-week low. Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: EPM)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.47% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) shares fell to $37.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 34.98%.

(NASDAQ: UCL) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Friday, moving down 7.23%. Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares hit a yearly low of $4.88. The stock was down 68.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LMNL) shares hit a yearly low of $3.61. The stock was down 8.53% on the session. Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: EPM) stock drifted up 0.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.