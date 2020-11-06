42 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) rose 84.1% to $6.02 in pre-market trading after the company announced the confirmation of a reorganization plan and anticipates full emergence from Chapter 11 by the end of November 2020.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 35.7% to $0.2985 in pre-market trading after gaining over 27% on Thursday. Sundial Growers is projected to report Q3 earnings on November 11.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) rose 29.8% to $6.96 in pre-market trading after declining over 11% on Thursday. Applied UV recently reported non-binding letter of intent to buy Airocide System for airborne pathogen reduction for $12 million.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT) rose 25% to $0.3770 in pre-market trading after receiving terrestrial authorization in Canada, Brazil and Kenya.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 20.7% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 16.1% to $7.28 in pre-market trading. Shares of several cannabis companies traded higher after voters in multiple US states voted in favor of legalizing recreational and/or medical marijuana.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) rose 15.1% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 14.9% to $10.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 13.2% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after the company entered into exchange agreement with Entercom that will expand Urban One's reach into the general market in Charlotte, North Carolina.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) rose 12.6% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Thursday.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 12% to $725.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported strong quarterly results. The company also issued strong Q4 sales guidance.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) rose 12% to $23.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised FY20 guidance.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 11.8% to $8.74 in pre-market trading after surging around 30% on Thursday.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) rose 11.5% to $7.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales. The company issued Q4 & FY20 bookings guidance.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) rose 11.1% to $42.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Alibaba and Richemont formed a global partnership to accelerate the digitization of the luxury industry.
- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) rose 10.9% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 7% on Thursday.
- Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) rose 10.7% to $4.03 in pre-market trading. Acacia Research is expected to release quarterly results on November 9.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 10.1% to $4.15 in pre-market trading. Kaixin Auto shares gained 36% on Thursday after the company announced it entered into a binding term sheet and made changes to senior management..
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) rose 10% to $24.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. RBC Capital upgraded Yelp from Sector Perform to Outperform and announced a $29 price target.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) rose 9.5% to $63.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. BTIG upgraded Cloudflare from Neutral to Buy.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 9.3% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Thursday.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) rose 8% to $112.12 in pre-market trading following strong Q3 sales.
Losers
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares fell 34.6% to $10.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 loss. Jefferies downgraded Assembly Biosciences from Buy to Hold and announced a $10 price target.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) fell 28.7% to $43.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. Raymond James downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Molecular Templates, Inc (NASDAQ: MTEM) fell 26.8% to $7.95 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 15.1% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after reporting lower quarterly sales.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) fell 13.3% to $56.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) fell 13.1% to$26.63 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares fell 12.4% to $26.80 in pre-market trading. Altus Midstream shares jumped 204% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 12.4% to $2.94 in pre-market trading. Oncternal Therapeutics shares climbed 122% on Thursday after the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) fell 12.3% to $16.67 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. JP Morgan downgraded Pluralsight from Overweight to Neutral.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) fell 9.8% to $61.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 9.2% to $131.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q4 EPS and sales guidance.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) shares fell 9.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. The Dixie Group shares jumped 33% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 and also announced a $2.9 million share buyback.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) fell 8.5% to $3.12 in pre-market trading. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares jumped around 80% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results and signed a media deal with Sports Illustrated Studios.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 8% to $118.10 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q3 results and issued FY21 guidance.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) fell 7.7% to $44.71 in pre-market trading.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares fell 7% to $1.19 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 6.8% to $39.49 in pre-market trading. NIO shares surged 12% on Thursday amid strength in Chinese EV names, driven by recent October delivery numbers and the prospect of a change in US green energy policy amid the 2020 presidential election.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 6.2% to $118.75 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) fell 6% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Smart Sand is projected to release quarterly earnings on November 9.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) fell 5.5% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
