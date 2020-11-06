77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) jumped 204.5% to close at $30.54 on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results and announced a $1.50 per share dividend beginning in March 2021.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares climbed 122.5% to close at $3.36 on Thursday after the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares jumped 79.5% to close at $3.41 on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results and signed a media deal with Sports Illustrated Studios.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares gained 43.6% to close at $29.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) climbed 41.5% to close at $6.27 after declining around 10% on Wednesday.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) gained 36.1% to close at $3.77 after the company announced it entered into a binding term sheet and made changes to senior management.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) rose 35.6% to close at $15.39 following strong quarterly results.
- XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEV) gained 30.9% to close at $35.85. Citigroup yesterday initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $34.70 per share.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)gained 30.3% to close at $7.82 after dropping over 9% on Wednesday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 28.4% to close at $72.35.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) climbed 28.2% to close at $3.77.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 28.1% to close at $3.10.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) gained 27.2% to close at $0.22. Sundial Growers is expected to report Q3 results on November 11.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) gained 26.9% to close at $3.77.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) rose 26.4% to close at $7.18.
- Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE: EXN) gained 26.1% to close at $3.00.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) surged 24.9% to close at $21.21. Aptevo Therapeutics, on Tuesday, announced the first complete remission in a patient was observed in the ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 clinical trial.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) gained 23.6% to close at $13.63 following Q1 results.
- Veritiv Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTV) rose 22.7% to close at $19.51 after releasing quarterly results.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) gained 22.6% to close at $4.02 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) rose 21.7% to close at $4.37 after reporting Q3 results.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) gained 21.4% to close at $23.04.
- Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) rose 19.8% to close at $68.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results The company also issued Q4 and FY20 guidance above estimates.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) surged 19.7% to close at $4.31.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 19.6% to close at $7.58.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) rose 19.4% to close at $53.93 following Q3 results.
- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) gained 18.7% to close at $52.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) gained 18.6% to close at $221.42.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) rose 18.5% to close at $56.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1earnings.
- The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) climbed 18.4% to close at $24.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) gained 18.2% to close at $19.26.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) gained 17.8% to close at $28.42.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) shares jumped 17.5% to close at $2.48 as the company said it is seeking to obtain regulatory approval from UK's regulatory food safety agency.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) surged 17.3% to close at $8.75.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 17.2% to close at $5.93.
- Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) climbed 17.1% to close at $0.7255.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) gained 17.1% to close at $120.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) gained 16.9% to close at $9.08 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) gained 16.9% to close at $11.97 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) gained 16.7% to close at $155.87 following Q3 results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 16.7% to close at $6.47.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) rose 16.4% to close at $4.20.
- CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) gained 16.3% to close at $2.35. CRH Medical is estimated to release quarterly results on November 12.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) gained 13.9% to close at $32.31.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) gained 13.4% to close at $9.07.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 12.9% to close at $1.40 after declining 7% on Wednesday.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) surged 12.8% to close at $145.41 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance for the first quarter.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) gained 11.9% to close at $1.41.
- Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: BKEP) gained 11.9% to close at $1.50 following strong Q3 results.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) shares gained 11.9% to close at $5.46 after the company announced an agreement to acquire SweetWater Brewing Company for roughly $300 million.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) gained 11.9% to close at $12.68 following a 4% decline on Wednesday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 11.6% to close at $21.20. Canopy Growth recently said it will move from the NYSE Exchange to Nasdaq.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) gained 11% to close at $28.09. Citigroup yesterday initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $27 per share.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 8.1% to close at $17.72.
- DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 7.3% to close at $2.22.
- ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ: ORBC) rose 7% to close at $5.41.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 4.7% to close at $103.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3results.
Losers
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares tumbled 21.2% to close at $4.47 on Thursday after the company reported downbeat Q3sales results.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) fell 20% to close at $3.00 following quarterly earnings.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares dipped 19% to close at $2.13 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) dropped 18.6% to close at $13.33 after the company issued weak Q4 guidance.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) dipped 16.6% to close at $48.83 after reporting Q3 results.
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NASDAQ: ECOM) dipped 16.6% to close at $15.20 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) dropped 16.5% to close at $23.34 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) fell 15.7% to close at $1.40. Beasley Broadcast reported upbeat quarterly earnings on Tuesday.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) shares declined 15.4% to close at $295.00 after reporting a loss for its third quarter.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares fell 14.9% to close at $2.34 following Q3 results.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) dipped 14.7% to close at $3.95 after Stifel downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and announced a price target of $1 per share.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) fell 14.5% to close at $12.64 after the company issued weak Q4 sales guidance.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) dropped 14.2% to close at $5.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares fell 13.3% to close at $1.31 following Q3 results.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) fell 11.6% to close at $5.55 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) dipped 11.6% to close at $5.36.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) dropped 11% to close at $2.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAPO) fell 11% to close at $28.26 following Q3 results.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) dropped 9% to close at $19.43 after the company issued weal FY21 earnings guidance.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) declined 7.2% to close at $9.15 after reporting Q3 results.
