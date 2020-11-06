'Fortnite' Is Making An Unusual Comeback On Apple's iPhones: BBC

Owners of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) devices could soon be able to play Epic Games’ "Fortnite" once again after it was taken down from the App Store amid a legal tussle between the two companies, the BBC reported Thursday.

What Happened: The game could return back to the devices made by the Tim Cook-led company through Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) GeForce cloud gaming service that runs on the Safari web browser, according to the BBC.

The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker already offers its gaming service on Mac, Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows personal computers, and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Chromebook computers as well as Android mobile devices.

An Nvidia spokesperson refused to comment on the addition of new clients on GeForce or the availability of “any game on unannounced or unreleased platforms,” as per the BBC.

“Fortnite is not confirmed for GeForce Now on platforms beyond PC, Mac and Android,” the spokesperson said.

Why It Matters: Apple and Alphabet subsidiary Google had removed Fortnite from their respective app stores after Epic attempted to bypass the marketplaces' 30% cut on in-app purchases.

Nvidia hasn't announced the availability of the service on iOS but is expected to do so before the holiday season, the BBC noted.

A standard “Founders” plan of the Nvidia services costs $5 per month, but limited time play is available for free, The Verge reported.

While the game might look better as it is streamed from a PC but reportedly there is no guarantee that it would be as responsive as the former native Fortnite mobile app on iOS.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said last month that the Cupertino, California-based tech giant holds a “crazy, misguided view” that they “own” all commerce involving the phones they make.

