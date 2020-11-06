Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fortnite' Is Making An Unusual Comeback On Apple's iPhones: BBC
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 06, 2020 2:56am   Comments
Share:
'Fortnite' Is Making An Unusual Comeback On Apple's iPhones: BBC

Owners of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) devices could soon be able to play Epic Games’ "Fortnite" once again after it was taken down from the App Store amid a legal tussle between the two companies, the BBC reported Thursday.

What Happened: The game could return back to the devices made by the Tim Cook-led company through Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) GeForce cloud gaming service that runs on the Safari web browser, according to the BBC.

The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker already offers its gaming service on Mac, Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows personal computers, and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Chromebook computers as well as Android mobile devices.

An Nvidia spokesperson refused to comment on the addition of new clients on GeForce or the availability of “any game on unannounced or unreleased platforms,” as per the BBC.

“Fortnite is not confirmed for GeForce Now on platforms beyond PC, Mac and Android,” the spokesperson said.

Why It Matters: Apple and Alphabet subsidiary Google had removed Fortnite from their respective app stores after Epic attempted to bypass the marketplaces' 30% cut on in-app purchases.

Nvidia hasn't announced the availability of the service on iOS but is expected to do so before the holiday season, the BBC noted.

A standard “Founders” plan of the Nvidia services costs $5 per month, but limited time play is available for free, The Verge reported

While the game might look better as it is streamed from a PC but reportedly there is no guarantee that it would be as responsive as the former native Fortnite mobile app on iOS.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said last month that the Cupertino, California-based tech giant holds a “crazy, misguided view” that they “own” all commerce involving the phones they make.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 3.55% higher at $119.03 on Thursday and traded 0.87% lower in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

3 Dividend Technology Stocks With Yields Of 2.5% And Up
Pokémon Go Having Best Year Ever: Why Investors Should Watch Nintendo's Stock
Which Fintech Payment Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?
Tencent Passes Alibaba As Most Valuable Chinese Company: Here's Why
Kevin O'Leary's Calls Of The Day: Alibaba, Facebook
Investors Cheer Gridlock Potential That Could Prevent Tax, Tech, Health Care Overhauls
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Antitrust App Store BBC Epic GamesNews Rumors Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com