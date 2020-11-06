Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter Permanently Removes Steve Bannon's Account Over 'Glorification Of Violence'

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2020 2:22am   Comments
Share:
Twitter Permanently Removes Steve Bannon's Account Over 'Glorification Of Violence'

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon faced online censorship from the big tech companies over claims he incited violence on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.
Bannon's supposedly violence-inciting remarks targeted U.S. officials, FBI Director Christopher Wray and the National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, as per Bloomberg.

Jack Dorsey’s Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has permanently suspended @warroompandemic, the official Twitter account of the former Breitbart News executive chairman.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has deleted one of Bannon's videos that targeted Fauci and blocked his account on its video-sharing platform YouTube, at least for a week. Other episodes of the show are still available for viewing the on War Room Pandemic YouTube channel.

A Twitter spokesperson told Bloomberg that the account was suspended in line with its policy on "the glorification of violence.” A YouTube spokesperson clarified that the platform "will continue to be vigilant" in the volatile post-election period.

Price Action: Twitter shares gained 2.22% on Thursday to close at $43.71. Google class A shares closed at $1,762.50, up 0.95%, and Class C shares quoted 0.81% higher at $1,763.37.

See Also: How Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Handled Trump's Premature Election Victory Claim

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + FB)

Facebook Finally Rolls Out WhatsApp Pay In India
Pokémon Go Having Best Year Ever: Why Investors Should Watch Nintendo's Stock
Kevin O'Leary's Calls Of The Day: Alibaba, Facebook
Investors Cheer Gridlock Potential That Could Prevent Tax, Tech, Health Care Overhauls
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
WhatsApp Adds Feature To Let Messages Self-Destruct After 7 Days
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Anthony Fauci Bloomberg Christopher Wray Steve BannonNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com