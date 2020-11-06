Twitter Permanently Removes Steve Bannon's Account Over 'Glorification Of Violence'

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon faced online censorship from the big tech companies over claims he incited violence on Thursday, Bloomberg reported.

Bannon's supposedly violence-inciting remarks targeted U.S. officials, FBI Director Christopher Wray and the National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, as per Bloomberg.

Jack Dorsey’s Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has permanently suspended @warroompandemic, the official Twitter account of the former Breitbart News executive chairman.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has deleted one of Bannon's videos that targeted Fauci and blocked his account on its video-sharing platform YouTube, at least for a week. Other episodes of the show are still available for viewing the on War Room Pandemic YouTube channel.

A Twitter spokesperson told Bloomberg that the account was suspended in line with its policy on "the glorification of violence.” A YouTube spokesperson clarified that the platform "will continue to be vigilant" in the volatile post-election period.

Price Action: Twitter shares gained 2.22% on Thursday to close at $43.71. Google class A shares closed at $1,762.50, up 0.95%, and Class C shares quoted 0.81% higher at $1,763.37.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore via Flickr