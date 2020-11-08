A True Hollywood Home In The Hills Is Going For $6.9M

In "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Leonardo DiCaprio's character Rick Dalton indicates a person can't really claim Hollywood unless they own a home there.

"When you’re making money, you buy a house in town, you don’t rent. ... Hollywood real estate means you live here. You’re not just visiting, not just passing through," he says.

Well, a classic Tinseltown home is up for sale, for those who dream of grabbing a piece of Hollywood. The 1930s two-home compound sits on three acres of land in Hollywood Hills, one of the most glamorous places to live in California. It's going for $6.5 million.

Hollywood Hills has an urban-suburban vibe with plenty of bars, restaurants, cafes and parks nearby. The property location is 2925 Montcalm Ave, Los Angeles, California.

The architecture is a mixture of new and old. Inside, the living room has vaulted beamed ceilings, four fireplaces and features such as French doors that offer jetliner views -- Hollywood-speak for a view that runs from downtown to the ocean -- beyond the infinity pool. A courtyard reminiscent of the English countryside has lush landscaping and a bubbling fountain.

The home has four bedrooms and two additional guest bedrooms downstairs, plus space for home offices. The two upstairs bedrooms are private suites with high ceilings and stunning views.

The main suite has a large fireplace and views from the valley to the famous Hollywood sign. The spacious kitchen has a large center island and a breakfast bar. The kitchen also opens onto a family room with a fireplace.