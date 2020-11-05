Powell Talks Economic Recovery, Near-Term Plans

Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a press conference discussed his thoughts on the economic recovery and what the Fed plans on doing to help. Below are the highlights, courtesy of Benzinga Pro.

Economic Recovery

Economic Activity Has Continued To Recover From Its Depressed Q2 Level, Real GDP Rose At 33% In Third Quarter, Household Spending On Durable Goods Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Spending On Services Still Low; Consumer Spending Dependent On Stimulus

Housing Market Strong, Half Of Jobs Lost In April Have Been Regained, But Pace Of Improvement In Labor Market Has Moderated, Unemployment Rate Remains At 7.9% As Of Sep.

Job Losses Have Disproportionately Affected The Poor, Women, African Americans, Hispanics

On A 12-Month Basis, Inflation Remains Below Our 2% Objective

New Rise In COVID-19 Cases Concerning, Economic Outlook Depends On Our Ability To Control Virus Spread, Full Recovery Unlikely Until People Are Confident To Reengage In More Activities

Fed's Plans