Why Resideo Technologies Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results. The company also issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Resideo Technologies is a provider of critical comfort and security solutions in residential environments. The company has two reportable segments namely Products and Solutions is a provider of residential security and intrusion products, consumer thermostats, consumer HVAC and consumer awareness systems, residential thermal solutions and residential water controls that allow owners of homes to stay connected and in control of their comfort, security, and energy use.

Resideo Technologies shares were trading up 32.16% at $15 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.30 and a 52-week low of $3.72.