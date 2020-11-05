Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Resideo Technologies Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2020 11:22am   Comments
Share:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results. The company also issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Resideo Technologies is a provider of critical comfort and security solutions in residential environments. The company has two reportable segments namely Products and Solutions is a provider of residential security and intrusion products, consumer thermostats, consumer HVAC and consumer awareness systems, residential thermal solutions and residential water controls that allow owners of homes to stay connected and in control of their comfort, security, and energy use.

Resideo Technologies shares were trading up 32.16% at $15 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.30 and a 52-week low of $3.72.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REZI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com