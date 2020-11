Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 10 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was New York Community (NYSE: NYCB).

(NYSE: NYCB). The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI).

(NASDAQ: POAI). CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 11.21% to reach a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

New York Community (NYSE: NYCB) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.72 on Thursday, later moving up 0.76%.

(NYSE: NYCB) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.72 on Thursday, later moving up 0.76%. NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares moved up 2.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.10, drifting up 2.18%.

(NASDAQ: NBTB) shares moved up 2.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.10, drifting up 2.18%. Q&K International Group (NASDAQ: QK) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.

(NASDAQ: QK) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.0% for the day. Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ: GRTS) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.75% for the day. CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.02 on Thursday morning, moving down 11.21%.

(NYSE: CORR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.02 on Thursday morning, moving down 11.21%. UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI) stock hit $0.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.31%.

(NASDAQ: UTSI) stock hit $0.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.31%. ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ: ATIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Thursday, moving down 1.14%.

(NASDAQ: ATIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Thursday, moving down 1.14%. Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares fell to $0.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ: TTNP) shares fell to $0.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.29%. SCWorx (NASDAQ: WORX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.

(NASDAQ: WORX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% on the session. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 5.49% for the day.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.