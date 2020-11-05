51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares jumped 51.2% to close at $16.98 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics, on Tuesday, announced the first complete remission in a patient was observed in the ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 clinical trial.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares surged 44% to close at $355.63 on Wednesday after FDA briefing documents showed company provided evidence of effectiveness to support approval of aducanumab in Alzheimer's. Wells Fargo upgraded Biogen to Overweight.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) climbed 25.6% to close at $11.54 after the company announced additional data from the Phase 2b study of sumifilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease. Patients treated with it showed a statistically significant treatment benefit.
- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) rose 24.1% to close at $24.69.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) climbed 23.8% to close at $22.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEV) rose 23.3% to close at $27.39 after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $34.70 per share.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 22.7% to close at $13.94 as the company announced presentations on two programs from its Alzheimer's disease portfolio at the CTAD 2020.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) surged 22.3% to close at $28.38 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter. The company also announced a $50 million buyback plan.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) surged 18.6% to close at $8.21 after the company received certification from the EPA.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 18.2% to close at $2.47.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) gained 17.1% to close at $29.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) climbed 17.1% to close at $11.65 following Q3 results.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares jumped 16.8% to close at $5.56.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) climbed 16.1% to close at $2.96 after the company agreed to sell its DMS Health Technologies business unit for $18.75 million.
- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) gained 15.7% to close at $7.59. O2Micro released upbeat earnings last week.
- Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) surged 15.2% to close at $100.00.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) climbed 14.9% to close at $3.71.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 14.6% to close at $40.99.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: GBT) gained 14.6% to close at $61.88.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) surged 14.5% to close at $210.62.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NYSE: REDU) surged 14.1% to close at $6.64. RISE Education is projected to release quarterly earnings on November 12.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares gained 13.8% to close at $91.00.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) gained 13.4% to close at $148.59.
- American Well Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWL) rose 13% to close at $29.38.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) climbed 13% to close at $24.82. Credit Suisse maintained JELD-WEN with an Underperform and raised the price target
- from $18 to $19.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 11.3% to close at $29.19 after gaining 7% on Tuesday.
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) rose 10.4% to close at $49.10 after reporting Q3 results.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) gained 10.3% to close at $354.56.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 6.9% to close at $275.11. Argenx reported downbeat quarterly results last month.
Losers
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) dipped 32.1% to close at $4.16 on Wednesday after the company posted Q3 results.
- KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) fell 17.7% to close at $6.46.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) dropped 17.1% to close at $3.40 following Q3 results.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) dipped 16.9% to close at $18.64 following Q3 results.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) fell 16.9% to close at $4.07.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) shares dropped 16.7% to close at $0.7650.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) fell 16.5% to close at $6.98.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) fell 16.3% to close at $31.06 after reporting Q3 results.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares fell 15% to close at $0.9180 Acorda Therapeutics reported Q3 results.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) dipped 14.8% to close at $4.90. JAKKS Pacific posted upbeat quarterly results on Tuesday.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) dropped 14.5% to close at $5.51.
- RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares fell 14.4% to close at $1.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) shares fell 14% to close at $6.46.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 12.2% to close at $56.33.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped 11.9% to close at $15.49.
- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) dipped 10.7% to close at $62.90.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) fell 10.6% to close at $8.73. GEO Group reported upbeat quarterly earnings last week.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) dropped 9.1% to close at $6.08.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 7.9% to close at $2.23 after gaining 11% on Tuesday.
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) fell 7.5% to close at $2.84 after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) fell 7% to close at $3.76. CONSOL Energy, last month, entered into a merger deal with CONSOL Coal Resources for an all-stock deal valued at roughly $34.4 million.
- Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) fell 4.4% to close at $70.99 after the company issued Q2 guidance below estimates.
