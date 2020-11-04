20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Sessions

Gainers

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.

Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.

Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised Q4 & FY20 sales guidance above estimates.

Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) shares are trading higher after the company announced an agreement to acquire SweetWater Brewing Company for roughly $300 million.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ: BKEP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Losers

Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) shares are trading lower after the company reported a roughly 71.33 million share common stock offering.

Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.