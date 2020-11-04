20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Sessions
Gainers
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised Q4 & FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) shares are trading higher after the company announced an agreement to acquire SweetWater Brewing Company for roughly $300 million.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ: BKEP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Losers
Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) shares are trading lower after the company reported a roughly 71.33 million share common stock offering.
Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
Ping Identity (NYSE: PING) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
