Why Corsair Gaming's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Wedbush maintained an Outperform rating and raised its price target from $25 to $30.
Corsair Gaming Inc is engaged in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. The product portfolio includes Cases, Keyboards, Mice, Headsets, Power Supplies, Gaming Computers, Gaming Chairs, Mouse pads, and other related products. The company operates in two segments namely, Gamer and Creator peripherals and gaming Components and systems.
Corsair Gaming shares were trading up 8% at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.38 and a 52-week low of $14.09.
Latest Ratings for CRSR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2020
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Oct 2020
|Wedbush
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Oct 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
